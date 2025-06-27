EA FC 25 Melvine Malard WEURO PTG SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Melvine Malard WEURO PTG SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French winger with a 96-rated version on the virtual pitch. This item already has the stats and attributes required to be exceptional in her positions on the virtual pitch, but she can be upgraded even further if France perform well at the UEFA Women's EURO tournament.
The entire WEURO Path to Glory promo squad is now available in Ultimate Team. These items are dynamic in nature and can receive boosts and additional PlayStyles based on their nation's results in the tournament. This means that the EA FC 25 Melvine Malard WEURO PTG SBC has the potential to be 99-rated with five PlayStyle+ traits.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Melvine Malard WEURO PTG SBC
Similar to the recently released Jonathan David SBC, the EA FC 25 Melvine Malard WEURO PTG SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: France
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Dusan VlahovicL: 84
- Ella Toone: 84
- Crystal Dunn: 84
- Alba Redondo: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Christopher Nkunku: 84
Task 2: Barclays WSL
- Barclays WSL players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- McCutcheon (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Yui Hasegawa: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Kim Min Jae: 83
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Amoura (TOTS): 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
The SBC requires just one TOTS or TOTW player to be unlocked, which will make it even cheaper and easier to obtain.
EA FC 25 Melvine Malard WEURO PTG SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 95,000 coins. This is an absolute bargain for a 96-rated French attacker that can play as a striker or on the left-wing. She has 96 pace, 94 shooting and 97 dribbling, along with a five-star weak foot and some meta PlayStyles. She also has the potential for future upgrades based on France's performances at the WEURO, which could make her even better under the FC IQ system.