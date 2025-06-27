EA FC 25 Jonathan David Shapeshifters SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Jonathan David Shapeshifters SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Canadian attacker with a 96-rated version on the virtual pitch. The talismanic striker is regarded as one of the best forwards in Ligue 1, but this brand new SBC item changes his position to centre-back and provides him with the stats to excel in this position.

This is the first player SBC of Shapeshifters Team 3, and the promo is off to a great start with such an amazing player being up for grabs.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Jonathan David Shapeshifters SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Dani Carvajal Shapeshifters SBC, the EA FC 25 Jonathan David Shapeshifters SBC also requires four squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

McCutcheon (TOTS): 92

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Jude Bellingham: 90

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Engen: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Yui Hasegawa: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Nuno Mendes: 83

Task 2: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 3: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 4: 92-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

Mariona: 96

Le Tissier: 95

Ragen: 94

Simon: 94

Guro Reiten: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Ederson: 88

Gregor Kobel: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Ilkay Gundogan: 87

EA FC 25 Jonathan David Shapeshifters SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 200,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a 96-rated defender who can play as a centre-back, right-back and central defensive midfielder. He has amazing pace, defending and physicality, as well as the Pinged Pass+, Bruiser+, Anticipate+ and Block+ PlayStyles. These attributes and traits will make him an exceptional player in his new roles under the FC IQ system.

