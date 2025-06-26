All leaked EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 3 players

The third week of the ongoing promo will begin soon in Ultimate Team, and the entire EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 3 roster has been leaked on social media by X/DonkTrading. This is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such leaks on social media, and the latest leak hints at the inclusion of some massive names in the promo squad.

The first two weeks of this event have provided gamers with position-changed versions of superstars like Maradona and Kane in Team 1, as well as Ronaldinho and Cruyff in Team 2. If leaks are to be believed, the EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 3 squad will be just as impressive, especially with the likes of Eusebio and Kingsley Coman leading the line.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/DonkTrading.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 3 lineup has been leaked on social media

Similar to the previous two squads, the EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 3 squad is also rumored to feature current-gen superstars alongside Icons and Heroes. All these players will have new positions that will allow gamers to use them in unprecedented roles on the virtual pitch, adding a whole new level of squad-building options in Ultimate Team.

Portuguese legend Eusebio is the headlining player of this promo and is rumored to join Cruyff, Ronaldinho and Kaka as one of the few players to possess five PlayStyle+ traits. He will be joined by Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman and English legend Kelly Smith, with the latter also receiving five PlayStyle+ traits.

Expand Tweet

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Shapeshifters players along with their overall ratings and new positions:

Eusebio (LW): 98

Kelly Smith (LB): 98

Alessia Russo (RW): 98

Phil Foden (LB): 98

Kingsley Coman (ST): 98

Iker Casillas (CM): 97

Yaya Toure (ST): 97

Hristo Stoichkov (CAM): 97

Paulo Dybala (CDM): 97

Sadio Mane (CAM): 97

Ollie Watkins (CAM): 97

Le Tissier (ST): 96

Amad Diallo (LW): 96

Christian Pulisic (CM): 96

Benjamin Sesko (CB): 96

Anthony Elanga (ST): 95

Dusan Vlahovic (CB): 95

Peter Crouch (GK): 95

Mayra Ramirez (LM): 95

Fabinho (ST): 95

Ayoze Perez (ST): 95

Vanegas (CDM): 95

Stage (CB): 94

Hoffmann (CAM): 94

Peck (RM): 94

All these players will receive the stats and traits required to be exceptional in their new positions under the FC IQ system, with the higher-tier players having the potential to be the best in their respective roles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More