All leaked EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 4 players

The EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 4 players have been leaked on social media by X/ASYFUTTrader, which is one of the most reliable accounts for such information. This will be the fourth week of the fan-favorite promo and if rumors are to be believed, this could be one of the most overpowered rosters of special items released in the game so far.

The Shapeshifters Team 2 and Team 3 squads provided gamers with boosted versions of players like Ronaldinho, Cruyff and Eusebio. All these items have unique new positions that allow fans to experiment with their squad building in Ultimate Team. The EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 4 squad will offer more of the same.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader.

The EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 4 lineup has been leaked on social media

Similar to the previous three rosters, the EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 4 squad will also feature currently active players alongside Icons and Heroes. Leaks suggest that this promo could have the most exciting lineup of legends, especially with the Manchester United duo of Eric Cantona and Rio Ferdindand being rumored as inclusions.

Following the theme of the promo, both these superstars could receive versions that totally change the way they play on the virtual pitch. While the legendary English centre-back has been leaked to be a striker, the French striker will play as a central midfielder.

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 4 players along with their new positions and potential overall ratings:

Rio Ferdinand (ST): 98

Eric Cantona (CM): 98

Marquinhos (CM): 98

Sakina Karchaoui (ST): 98

Reece James (RW): 98

Jeremy Doku (ST): 98

Homare Sawa (LM): 97

Ruben Neves (CB): 97

Michael Owen (LW): 97

Lucio (CDM): 97

Arda Guler (ST): 97

Emmanuel Emegha (CB): 97

Ellie Carpenter (CM): 97

Lynn Williams (CAM): 96

Sergio Busquets (CAM): 96

Murillo (LB): 96

Mittelstadt (RB): 96

Doorsoun (CAM): 96

Zhegrova (LB): 95

Sheridan (CM): 95

Noor (ST): 95

Bogle (RW): 95

Valenti (CB): 94

O'Nien (RW): 94

Kalimuendo (RB): 94

All these players will certainly receive the attribute boosts and new PlayStyles required to be effective in their new positions under the FC IQ system. While Rio Ferdinand and Cantona will certainly be the standout inclusions, the likes of Doku, Marquinhos, Sawa, Lucio, Karchaoui and Reece James will also be highly sought-after.

