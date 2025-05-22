EA FC 25 leaks: Spurs are rumored to receive 15 RTTF items to celebrate their UEL victory

A recent leak by FUT Scoreboard on X suggests that Spurs will receive 15 unique RTTF versions in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team soon. The club recently secured their first major trophy in 17 years by defeating Manchester United in the final of the UEFA Europa League, making this the perfect occasion to release such an impressive roster of special items.

Spurs had an RTTF Odobert item released in Ultimate Team earlier in the season, which has now been upgraded to 96 overall following their win in the final. However, these new additions to the RTTF roster are rumored to have similar ratings, making it one of the highest-rated promo squads released so far in EA FC 25.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/FUT Scoreboard. This account has provided reliable and accurate information in the past.

Spurs are rumored to receive an entire squad of RTTF items in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

The concept of providing Spurs with an entire roster of promo versions to celebrate their victory in the UEL Final is similar to France receiving a full squad of special items in FIFA 18 after their World Cup win. With Team of the Season currently underway in EA FC 25, these items should be on par with the best TOTS players on the virtual pitch.

All 15 of these players are rumored to have five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. These are all the leaked items that will be added to packs soon, along with their rumored overall ratings:

Cristian Romero: 97

Heung Min Son: 96

Micky van de Ven: 96

Richarlison: 96

Djed Spence: 96

Dominic Solanke: 96

Pedro Porro: 96

Archie Gray: 96

Yves Bissouma: 96

Guglielmo Vicario: 96

Rodrigo Bentancur: 96

Destiny Udogie: 96

Brennan Johnson: 96

Kevin Danso: 96

Pape Matar Sarr: 96

Some notable fan-favorites on this list already have overpowered special items in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. The likes of Heung Min Son, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Richarlison, Pedro Porro, and Destiny Udogie are popular amongst gamers due to their previous meta versions. They will now be elite-tier under the FC IQ system.

With all of these leaked items receiving five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, and an overall rating of 96 or higher, Spurs could soon have one of the most impressive rosters in Ultimate Team.

