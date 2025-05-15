All leaked EA FC 25 Serie A TOTS players

The entire EA FC 25 Serie A TOTS roster has been leaked by X/DonkTrading, which is one of the most popular and reliable social media accounts for information regarding Ultimate Team. The Italian top flight has been extremely competitive this year, and the best performers will now receive boosted items on the virtual pitch as part of the upcoming promo.

Ad

The Premier League, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga TOTS lineups have already provided gamers with plenty of high-rated and overpowered items to add to their squads in Ultimate Team. However, if the leaked lineup proves to be accurate, the EA FC 25 Serie A TOTS squad could feature the most overpowered players so far.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading.

Check out EA FC 25 review

The entire EA FC 25 Serie A TOTS roster has been leaked on social media

Napoli and Inter are currently competing in a close title race with just a few games left to go in the season. Both these teams have been extremely consistent in the league, so it comes as no surprise that their players are prominently featured in the leaked EA FC 25 Serie A TOTS squad. However, there are multiple inclusions from other clubs as well.

Ad

Trending

Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui is rumored to be the headlining attacker of this squad. The Italian forward is currently the top goal-scorer in the league and has already had multiple special versions in Ultimate Team, including an overpowered POTM SBC. Inter's star defender Alessandro Bastoni is rumored to be the headlining defender, while Scott McTominay has been leaked as the headlining midfielder.

Expand Tweet

Ad

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Serie A TOTS players, along with their rumored overall ratings:

Mateo Retegui: 97

Alessandro Bastoni: 97

Scott McTominay: 96

Nicolo Barella: 96

Riccardo Orsolini: 96

Moise Kean: 96

Federico Dimarco: 95

Tijjani Reijnders: 95

Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 94

David De Gea: 94

Romelu Lukaku: 94

Marcus Thuram (Highlights): 94

Khephren Thuram (Highlights): 94

Christian Pulisic: 94

Zaccagni: 94

Alessandro Buongiorno: 94

Ademola Lookman: 94

Nico Paz (Highlights): 92

Che Adams (Highlights): 92

Manuel Locatelli :92

Rrahmani: 92

Ndicka: 91

Kenan Yildiz: 91

Similar to previous TOTS rosters, the three headlining players will receive four PlayStyle+ traits, while the rest receive three. This will make them even more overpowered under the FC IQ system, as these traits are extremely important in the current meta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More