All leaked EA FC 25 Ligue 1 TOTS players

The Team of the Season promo begins soon in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 25 Ligue 1 TOTS players being released first. The entire roster has been leaked on social media by X/FUTSheriff, which is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such leaks.
With Team of the Season items receiving four PlayStyle+ traits for the first time ever, they could potentially become the most overpowered players in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. The additional PlayStyle+ will make the EA FC 25 Ligue 1 TOTS players even more effective than the previously released Immortals and Team of the Year items.
Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/FUTSheriff.
The EA FC 25 Ligue 1 TOTS players have been leaked on social media
PSG were dominant in the French top flight this season, retaining their title in dominant fashion by establishing a large gap between them and the rest of the league table. After such a consistent performance over the course of the campaign, it comes as no surprise that their athletes are prominently featured amongst the leaked EA FC 25 Ligue 1 TOTS players.
Ousmane Dembele has had a massive career resurgence since his transfer to PSG from FC Barcelona. The French forward has been in fine form this season and is the top goalscorer in the league. He is rumored to receive a 97-rated item during the upcoming promo.
These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Ligue 1 TOTS players along with their rumored overall ratings:
- Ousmane Dembele: 97
- Marquinhos: 96
- Vitinha: 96
- Bradley Barcola: 95
- Nuno Mendes: 95
- Joao Neves: 95
- Jonathan David: 94
- Rayan Cherki: 94
- Willian Pacho: 94
- Adrien Rabiot: 94
- Andrey Santos: 93
- Hojberg: 93
- Geronimo Rulli: 93
- Jonathan Clauss: 93
- Guessand: 93
- Alexsandro: 93
- Zakaria: 92
- Akliouche: 92
- Corentin Tolisso: 92
All these players have the potential to receive the stats and traits required to be elite-tier in their respective positions on the virtual pitch. With this being the first Team of the Season squad to be released in the game, they will be in extremely high demand till the other leagues receive their TOTS versions as well.
Most of the PSG superstars have already received multiple boosted items in Ultimate Team this season. While Dembele has had a Dreamchasers SBC as his highest-rated item, Barcola and Joao Neves were part of the Future Stars promo, while Nuno Mendes was part of the Dreamchasers event as well. These fan-favorites will now be featured amongst the EA FC 25 Ligue 1 players as well.