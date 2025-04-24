All leaked EA FC 25 Ligue 1 TOTS players

The Team of the Season promo begins soon in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 25 Ligue 1 TOTS players being released first. The entire roster has been leaked on social media by X/FUTSheriff, which is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such leaks.

Ad

With Team of the Season items receiving four PlayStyle+ traits for the first time ever, they could potentially become the most overpowered players in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. The additional PlayStyle+ will make the EA FC 25 Ligue 1 TOTS players even more effective than the previously released Immortals and Team of the Year items.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/FUTSheriff.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Ligue 1 TOTS players have been leaked on social media

PSG were dominant in the French top flight this season, retaining their title in dominant fashion by establishing a large gap between them and the rest of the league table. After such a consistent performance over the course of the campaign, it comes as no surprise that their athletes are prominently featured amongst the leaked EA FC 25 Ligue 1 TOTS players.

Ad

Ousmane Dembele has had a massive career resurgence since his transfer to PSG from FC Barcelona. The French forward has been in fine form this season and is the top goalscorer in the league. He is rumored to receive a 97-rated item during the upcoming promo.

Expand Tweet

Ad

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Ligue 1 TOTS players along with their rumored overall ratings:

Ousmane Dembele: 97

Marquinhos: 96

Vitinha: 96

Bradley Barcola: 95

Nuno Mendes: 95

Joao Neves: 95

Jonathan David: 94

Rayan Cherki: 94

Willian Pacho: 94

Adrien Rabiot: 94

Andrey Santos: 93

Hojberg: 93

Geronimo Rulli: 93

Jonathan Clauss: 93

Guessand: 93

Alexsandro: 93

Zakaria: 92

Akliouche: 92

Corentin Tolisso: 92

All these players have the potential to receive the stats and traits required to be elite-tier in their respective positions on the virtual pitch. With this being the first Team of the Season squad to be released in the game, they will be in extremely high demand till the other leagues receive their TOTS versions as well.

Most of the PSG superstars have already received multiple boosted items in Ultimate Team this season. While Dembele has had a Dreamchasers SBC as his highest-rated item, Barcola and Joao Neves were part of the Future Stars promo, while Nuno Mendes was part of the Dreamchasers event as well. These fan-favorites will now be featured amongst the EA FC 25 Ligue 1 players as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More