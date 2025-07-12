EA FC 25 Emmanuel Petit On This Day Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Emmanuel Petit On This Day Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French legend with a 97-rated item that has the potential to be one of the best midfielders in the game. This version has been released to celebrate his World Cup Final goal on July 12, 1998.
On This Day Icon SBCs are a new addition to the game this year, providing legendary players with boosted versions to commemorate specific instances in their career. Players like Baresi, Owen and Johan Cruyff have received similar items, and the EA FC 25 Emmanuel Petit On This Day Icon SBC is the latest such addition.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Emmanuel Petit On This Day Icon SBC
Similar to the recently released Davor Suker SBC, the EA FC 25 Emmanuel Petit On This Day Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player Quality: Bronze
Solutions:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- João Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solutions:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeira: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Douglas Luiz: 83
- Jose Maria Gimenez: 83
- Andrich: 83
- Alvaro Morata: 83
- Duvan Zapata: 83
- Gavi: 83
- Mateo Kovacic: 83
- Nagasato: 83
- Aymeric Laporte: 83
- Nahuel Molina: 82
- Luis Suarez: 82
Task 4: The Golden Ponytail
- Arsenal players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 5: Les Bleus
- France players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Emmanuel Petit: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 6: League legend
- Ligue 1 players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Medina: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 7: League Finesse
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Joe Gomez: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 8: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
Task 9+10+11+12: 92-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Sasic: 96
- Schuller: 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
The last few squads of the EA FC 25 Emmanuel Petit On This Day Icon SBC bring the price up significantly.
EA FC 25 Emmanuel Petit On This Day Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Emmanuel Petit On This Day Icon SBC is around 700,000 coins. He is 97-rated and can play in the midfield or as a left-back. He also has well-rounded stats along with the Anticipate+, Technical+, Incisive Pass+ and Intercept+ PlayStyles, which are excellent for his positions under the FC IQ system. However, the SBC itself is slightly overpriced as there are much cheaper alternatives in the transfer market like FUTTIES Khephren Thuram.