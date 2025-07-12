  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Emmanuel Petit On This Day Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Emmanuel Petit On This Day Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 12, 2025 21:33 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Emmanuel Petit On This Day Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the French legend with a 97-rated item that has the potential to be one of the best midfielders in the game. This version has been released to celebrate his World Cup Final goal on July 12, 1998.

Ad

On This Day Icon SBCs are a new addition to the game this year, providing legendary players with boosted versions to commemorate specific instances in their career. Players like Baresi, Owen and Johan Cruyff have received similar items, and the EA FC 25 Emmanuel Petit On This Day Icon SBC is the latest such addition.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Emmanuel Petit On This Day Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Davor Suker SBC, the EA FC 25 Emmanuel Petit On This Day Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: Born Legend

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player Quality: Bronze

Solutions:

  • Ellis Chapman: 62
  • Andrei Gorcea: 63
  • Ben Doherty: 61
  • Celestin De Schrevel: 60
  • Samson Tovide: 61
  • Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
  • Taylor Luvambo: 62
  • João Cipriano: 62
  • Babis Drakas: 61
  • Mika Schroers: 62
  • Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Silver

Solutions:

  • Aapo Halme: 65
  • Dave Gnaase: 68
  • Donovan Pines: 68
  • Iebe Swers: 66
  • Iulian Cristea: 67
  • Cedric Teguia: 65
  • Benjamin Santelli: 68
  • Harrison Delbridge: 68
  • Owusu Kwabena: 66
  • Ruan Teixeira: 66
  • Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Ad

Solutions:

  • Douglas Luiz: 83
  • Jose Maria Gimenez: 83
  • Andrich: 83
  • Alvaro Morata: 83
  • Duvan Zapata: 83
  • Gavi: 83
  • Mateo Kovacic: 83
  • Nagasato: 83
  • Aymeric Laporte: 83
  • Nahuel Molina: 82
  • Luis Suarez: 82

Task 4: The Golden Ponytail

  • Arsenal players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Rodri: 91
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 5: Les Bleus

  • France players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Emmanuel Petit: 91
  • Erling Haaland: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
Ad

Task 6: League legend

  • Ligue 1 players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Evander (TOTS): 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Medina: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79

Task 7: League Finesse

  • Premier League players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Evander (TOTS): 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Joe Gomez: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79

Task 8: 91-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Evander (TOTS): 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Nemanja Matic: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79
Ad

Task 9+10+11+12: 92-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

  • Sasic: 96
  • Schuller: 96
  • Ayoze Perez: 95
  • Soucek: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Ever Banega: 79
  • Carles Gil: 79
  • Berghuis: 79
  • Damnjanovic: 79
  • Svitkova: 79

The last few squads of the EA FC 25 Emmanuel Petit On This Day Icon SBC bring the price up significantly.

EA FC 25 Emmanuel Petit On This Day Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Emmanuel Petit On This Day Icon SBC is around 700,000 coins. He is 97-rated and can play in the midfield or as a left-back. He also has well-rounded stats along with the Anticipate+, Technical+, Incisive Pass+ and Intercept+ PlayStyles, which are excellent for his positions under the FC IQ system. However, the SBC itself is slightly overpriced as there are much cheaper alternatives in the transfer market like FUTTIES Khephren Thuram.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications