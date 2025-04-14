EA FC 25 Franco Baresi On this Day Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi On this Day Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Italian legend with a 94-rated item that has the stats to make him usable in the current meta. This item celebrates his inclusion in the Trophy Titans promo in 2023, where he received an incredible 95-rated item.

There have been multiple On this Day Icon and Hero SBCs so far in Ultimate Team, with Buffon and Johan Cruyff being the most popular inclusions. These items are usually released to commemorate a specific performance from their playing days, but the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi On this Day Icon SBC is a throwback to his promo version in FIFA 23.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi On this Day Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Homare Sawa SBC, the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi On this Day Icon SBC also requires mutliple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player Quality: Bronze

Solutions:

Ellis Chapman: 62

Andrei Gorcea: 63

Ben Doherty: 61

Celestin De Schrevel: 60

Samson Tovide: 61

Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61

Taylor Luvambo: 62

Joao Cipriano: 62

Babis Drakas: 61

Mika Schroers: 62

Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Silver

Solutions:

Aapo Halme: 65

Dave Gnaase: 68

Donovan Pines: 68

Iebe Swers: 66

Iulian Cristea: 67

Cedric Teguia: 65

Benjamin Santelli: 68

Harrison Delbridge: 68

Owusu Kwabena: 66

Ruan Teixeria: 66

Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan (EA FC 25 Dennis Bergkamp On This Day Icon SBC)

Team overall rating: Minimum 82

Solutions:

Savinho: 82

Chris Smalling: 82

Carnesecchi: 82

Bethany England: 82

Stanislav Lobotka: 82

Marc Cucurella: 82

Jorginho: 82

Jonsdottir: 82

Sophie Schmidt: 82

Hanshaw: 81

Savic: 81

Task 4: Piscinin

Milano players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Marquinhos: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Mike Maignan: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigana (TOTW): 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Christopher Nkunku: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 5: Gli Azzurri

Italy players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Ederson: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Federico Dimarco: 84

Task 6: League Legend

Serie A players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Demirovic (TOTW): 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Christopher Nkunku: 84

Task 7: Top Notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Morgan Rogers (TOTW): 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 8: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Jessica Naz: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 9: 90-rated squad

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Paredes: 90

Sam Kerr: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

The EA FC 25 Franco Baresi On this Day Icon SBC requires multiple TOTW players to be completed, which will make it more expensive than the ratings suggest.

EA FC 25 Franco Baresi On this Day Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Franco Baresi On this Day Icon SBC is around 550,000 coins to be completed, which is a reasonable price for a centre-back of this caliber. While he is rather short for his position, he has the Aerial+ Playstyle to make up for this shortcoming. He also has the Block+ and Anticipate+ Playstyles, which will boost him even further under the FC IQ system.

