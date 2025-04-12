EA FC 25 Homare Sawa Immortals Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Homare Sawa Immortals Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Japanese legend with a 94-rated item as part of the latest promo. Not only does she possess incredible stats and traits, she also has five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, which makes the SBC even more exciting.
She can play as both a central midfielder and a central attacking midfielder, and also possess the attributes and roles to excel in either position under the FC IQ system.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Homare Sawa Immortals Icon SBC
Similar to the recently released Eusebio SBC, the EA FC 25 Homare Sawa Immortals Icon SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Bronze
Solution 1:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- Joao Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solution 2:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeria: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan
- Team overall rating: 83
Solutions:
- Douglas Luiz: 83
- Jose Maria Gimenez: 83
- Andrich: 83
- Alvaro Morata: 83
- Duvan Zapata: 83
- Gavi: 83
- Mateo Kovacic: 83
- Nagasato: 83
- Aymeric Laporte: 83
- Nahuel Molina: 82
- Luis Suarez: 82
Task 4: Top Notch
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Demirovic (TOTW): 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Christopher Nkunku: 84
Task 5+6: 88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
Task 7: 88-rated squad
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Morgan Rogers (TOTW): 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
Task 8+9: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Jessica Naz: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 10: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Paredes: 90
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 11: 91-rated squad
- Pernille Harder: 92
- Nadine Angerer: 91
- Rodri: 91
- Pedro: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Takefusa Kubo: 91
- Rodrigo Bentancur: 91
- Paredes: 90
- Sancet: 90
- Haraldsson: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
The EA FC 25 Homare Sawa Immortals Icon SBC requires a few Team of the Week items to be completed, which will raise the price of the item slightly.
EA FC 25 Homare Sawa Immortals Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Homare Sawa Immortals Icon SBC is around 1.1 million coins. This is a reasonable price for a midfielder with exceptional stats and PlayStyles, especially when it comes to passing. She also has five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, which is an improvement over her previous Winter Wildcards versions.