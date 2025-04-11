EA FC 25 Eusebio Immortals SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Eusebio Immortals SBC in Ultimate Team. While the higher-tier item has an overall rating of 96 and is available via packs, the 93-rated version is up for grabs via an SBC. This will make the Portuguese attacker more accessible to the masses, especially with how expensive his previous promo versions are in the transfer market.

This is similar to the Thierry Henry and Franz Beckenbauer SBCs released during the first week of the ongoing promo. The higher-rated promo version will be extremely expensive to purchase from the transfer market, so the EA FC 25 Eusebio Immortals SBC offers a lower-rated but cheaper alternative.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Eusebio Immortals SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the Thierry Henry Immortals SBC, the EA FC 25 Eusebio Immortals SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of all 14 segments:

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Bronze

Solution 1:

Ellis Chapman: 62

Andrei Gorcea: 63

Ben Doherty: 61

Celestin De Schrevel: 60

Samson Tovide: 61

Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61

Taylor Luvambo: 62

Joao Cipriano: 62

Babis Drakas: 61

Mika Schroers: 62

Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Silver

Solution 2:

Aapo Halme: 65

Dave Gnaase: 68

Donovan Pines: 68

Iebe Swers: 66

Iulian Cristea: 67

Cedric Teguia: 65

Benjamin Santelli: 68

Harrison Delbridge: 68

Owusu Kwabena: 66

Ruan Teixeria: 66

Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Douglas Luiz: 83

Jose Maria Gimenez: 83

Andrich: 83

Alvaro Morata: 83

Duvan Zapata: 83

Gavi: 83

Mateo Kovacic: 83

Nagasato: 83

Aymeric Laporte: 83

Nahuel Molina: 82

Luis Suarez: 82

Task 4: O rei de Portugal

Portugal players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Christopher Nkunku: 84

Task 5: Top Notch

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Demirovic (TOTW): 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Christopher Nkunku: 84

Task 6+7: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Martin Odegaard: 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 8: 88-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Morgan Rogers (TOTW): 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 9+10+11: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Jessica Naz: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Tasks 12+13: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Paredes: 90

Sam Kerr: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 14: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Pernille Harder: 92

Nadine Angerer: 91

Rodri: 91

Pedro: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Takefusa Kubo: 91

Rodrigo Bentancur: 91

Paredes: 90

Sancet: 90

Haraldsson: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

The EA FC 25 Eusebio Immortals SBC requires a few Team of the Week players, which could make it even more expensive.

EA FC 25 Eusebio Immortals SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Eusebio Immortals SBC is around 1.5 million coins. This is almost the same price as his 95-rated Team of the Year Icon version, which makes this SBC slightly overpriced. However, he still has the stats to be elite-tier under the FC IQ system.

