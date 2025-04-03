EA FC 25 Franz Beckenbauer Immortals Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Franz Beckenbauer Immortals Icon SBC has been leaked on social media by X/FUT Sheriff, with rumors suggesting that the lower-tier promo version of the German defender will be up for grabs. The promo will have two separate versions for this player, with the higher rated item being available via packs while the other is released as an SBC.

The Immortals promo will be similar to Trophy Titans and Golazo events from previous years, as it will only feature Icons and Heroes, with some players receiving two versions. The EA FC 25 Franz Beckenbauer Immortals Icon SBC will offer the lower-rated version, but will still have amazing stats and PlayStyles.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak to X/FUT Sheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The legendary German superstar is often regarded as one of the best defenders to ever grace the sport, and was recently added to the game via the Legends Return Update. This will be the first instance of him being featured in a promo roster, and the leaked EA FC 25 Franz Beckenbauer Immortals Icon SBC will make this inclusion even more exciting.

The former Bayern Munich defender has a base overall rating of 92, and can play as a center-back, central defensive midfielder or central midfielder. His stats and traits make him a versatile option for any squad, and his leaked SBC item could be even better.

What will the EA FC 25 Franz Beckenbauer Immortals Icon SBC item look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of this item are not known, FUT Sheriff has suggested that he will be the lower-rated version out of the two promo items being released. He is believed to have an overall rating of 93 with the following key attributes:

Pace: 84

Shooting: 74

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 94

Physicality: 87

He is also rumored to possess the Long Ball Pass+, Jockey+ and Intercept+ playStyles, which are amazing traits for a defensive playmaker to possess under the FC IQ system. These three PlayStyle+ traits will enhance his performances even further, making him a top-tier center-back on the virtual pitch.

How much will the EA FC 25 Franz Beckbauer Immortals SBC cost?

The base 92-rated version of the German legend costs around 190,000 coins. The promo version is rumored to have three PlayStyle+ traits and better stats, so it can be expected that the SBC will cost around 400,000 to 500,000 coins.

