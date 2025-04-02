EA FC 25 TOTW 29 released, Jude Bellingham headlines the roster

EA Sports has dropped the EA FC 25 TOTW 29 roster in Ultimate Team, headlined by English football star Jude Bellingham. After putting up an incredible performance on matchday 29, the promising attacking midfielder found his rightful place in the freshly released virtual lineup.

Apart from Bellingham, several popular faces, including Aleix Garcia, Federico Dimarco, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, and others, have secured their places in Team of the Week 29. Similar to any TOTW squad, a few top-rated cards have received two PlayStyles+, while others have gotten at least one PlayStyle+ trait to align them to the new FC 25 meta.

Keeping that in mind, this article will list the full EA FC 25 TOTW 29 squad and discuss a few players' key moments on the pitch that secured their place in this weekly promo.

Jude Bellingham is the leading face in the EA FC 25 TOTW 29 roster

The Los Blancos are currently in a decent state and positioned second in the LaLiga table. While the Talismanic French forward became the talk of the town by scoring two incredible goals against CD Leganes, EA decided to include Bellingham because of his overall contribution, securing him a place in the TOTW 29 roster.

Coming to the Bundesliga, Michael Olise provided two pivotal assists, helping Bayern Munich secure a 3-2 win against FC St. Pauli. Meanwhile, Leverkusen's Aleix Garcia scored the opening goal against VfL Bochum, giving Die Werkself a headstart in the match.

The Frauen Bundesliga's Lineth Beerensteyn went on a goal spree, scoring four goals against SGS Essen, and secured her rightful place in the TOTW 29 roster. As far as Serie A results are concerned, Federico Dimarco and Giovanni Di Lorenzo have also put up incredible performances for Inter and Napoli, respectively.

Here's the full list of the player cards included in EA FC 25 TOTW 29:

Jude Bellingham: 92

Lineth Beerensteyn: 89

Aleix Garcia: 87

Michael Olise: 87

Arnaud Kalimuendo: 87

Rafa Silva: 87

Federico Dimarco: 87

Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 87

Aldana Cometti: 87

Dilane Bakwa: 87

Davy Klaassen: 87

Cucho Hernandez: 85

Roman Celentano: 85

Ko Itakura: 85

Uros Racic: 85

Shekiera Martinez: 85

Pereira Lage: 85

Lorena Azzaro: 85

Samuel Iling-Junior: 85

Feli Delacauw: 85

Zoran Mitrov: 85

Oh Hyeon Gyu: 85

David Toshevski: 85

While gamers may notice a drought of Premier League players in the TOTW 29 roster, a few of the big names from other leagues have secured two desirable PlayStyles+ to their name. Several promising players, such as Ko Itakura, Pereira Lage, Zoran Mitrov, and others from different leagues, have received 85 ratings and a place in the prestigious weekly promo roster.

Overall, the TOTW 29 is a mixture of both usable and fodder cards. Although some of the high-rated cards aren't going to be useful in the current meta, they might provide better results in the existing or upcoming EVOs. However, those who've started their journey recently or are looking for TOTW cards to complete challenges can pick up a few cards to bolster their Ultimate Team squads.

