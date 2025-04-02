EA FC 25 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

According to a recent X post by @FutSheriff, the EA FC 25 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team mode, allowing fans to access a limited-time SBC item of the Portuguese attacking midfielder. This month, has he performed impressively, scoring two goals and providing two assists in two appearances. As a result, he's expected to receive the Player of the Month (POTM) crown.

Here are all the leaked details we have on the rumored EA FC 25 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC item in Ultimate Team mode.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/@FutSheriff (a reliable leaker). Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

EA FC 25 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC has been leaked on social media

Manchester United has been struggling since the start of the season, but that has not stopped Bruno Fernandes from maintaining his consistency as an attacking midfielder. Earlier, EA Sports released two special promo variants for the Portuguese playmaker: Centurions and Grassroot Greats.

Both promo cards mentioned earlier have received mostly positive responses from the community. However, if the leak by @FutSheriff proves true, Bruno Fernandes will receive a slightly degraded yet usable card compared to his Grassroot promo one. It'll be exciting to see whether the Portuguese playmaker's card makes it to the current EA FC 25 meta or not.

What could the EA FC 25 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC item look like in Ultimate Team?

EA Sports or the Premier League hasn't revealed any information related to March's PL POTM winner. However, based on @FutSheriff's X post, the EA FC 25 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC will feature an 89-rated limited-time item with the following attributes:

Pace: 84

Shooting: 89

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 78

Physicality: 82

Moreover, the POTM SBC card is rumored to feature Long Ball Pass+ and Finesse Shot+ traits. Although the playstyles are quite desirable, the attributes aren't enough to complement them in the current meta.

EA Sports has already released a 92-rated Grassroot Greats iteration for this Portuguese midfielder. If someone needs a Portuguese player card to fulfill their chemistry, they might want to opt for it.

How much could the EA FC 25 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC cost?

It's difficult to predict the exact price of the EA FC 25 Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC in Ultimate Team. However, considering the predicted stats and other items in the market, the rumored SBC item is expected to cost between 80,000 to 100,000 EA FC Coins.

