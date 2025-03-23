EA FC 25 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Dreamchasers Hero SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Dreamchasers Hero SBC has been leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on information released by X/DonkTrading. The Norwegian legend was part of a historic comeback victory as Manchester United won the Champions League and secured their treble in 1999. This special item could serve as a throwback to this amazing performance.

The ongoing Dreamchasers promo has already provided gamers with plenty of UEFA-themed special items featuring current-gen superstars like Mbappe alongside legends like Lucio and Rivaldo. The EA FC 25 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Dreamchasers Hero SBC will be the perfect addition to such an event, as he had one of the most memorable goals in the history of the competition.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading.

The EA FC 25 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Dreamchasers Hero SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The former Manchester United player and manager was added to the Hero roster in Ultimate Team a couple of years ago. He has received a host of promo versions since then, with the EA FC 25 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Dreamchasers Hero SBC being rumored to be the latest inclusion.

He already has a Winter Wildcards version this year, receiving an 88-rated version during this promo. However, his Dreamchasers SBC item will definitely be superior in all aspects.

What will the EA FC 25 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Dreamchasers Hero SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the leaked version are not known, DonkTrading included a prediction that suggests he will be 92-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 94

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 51

Physicality: 82

He is also rumored to possess the Press Proven+ and Finesse Shot+ Playstyles, which are excellent traits for a striker to have under the FC IQ system. The former will allow him to retain the ball when under pressure, while the latter will allow him to score goals from long ranges.

How much will the SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the cost of such an SBC, as his previous special versions are much inferior and really cheap to purchase from the transfer market. The stats and traits for his leaked item are also not confirmed. However, if the predicted attributes prove to be correct, a price of around 200,000 to 300,000 coins will be reasonable for a Premier League Hero of such high caliber.

