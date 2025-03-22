EA FC 25 Catarina Macario UWCL Dreamchasers SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

The EA FC 25 Catarina Macario UWCL Dreamchasers SBC is live on Ultimate Team, and gamers can access an exclusive UEFA Women's Champions League edition card of the American. The 92-rated attacking midfielder features a few exceptional attributes across the board along with crucial playstyles.

This new card is Macario's first-ever exclusive item in Ultimate Team. It truly reflects her potential on the real-life pitch and is likely to be a great investment for gamers. This article will shed some light on the EA FC 25 Catarina Macario UWCL Dreamchasers SBC item, including all its tasks and their cheapest solutions.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Catarina Macario UWCL Dreamchasers SBC

Tasks to complete Catarina Macario exclusive SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Upamecano UCL RTTK SBC, gamers must build a certain number of squads (only four in this case) to access the Catarina Macario UWCL Dreamchasers SBC item.

Here are the stipulations and their optimal fodder cards to start the squad-building challenge from scratch:

Task 1: Barclays WSL

Barclays WSL players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

Naomi Girma: 81

Sven Botman: 82

Esther Gonzalez: 81

Sophia Kleinherne: 80

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic: 81

Marco Asensio: 81

Marc Guehi: 81

James Tarkowski: 80

Callum Wilson: 81

Charles De Ketelaere TOTW: 84

Kadeisha Buchanan: 84

Task 2: Chelsea

Chelsea players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Solution 2

Iago Aspas: 84

Savinho: 82

Romelu Lukaku: 82

Linda Dallmann: 84

Erin Cuthbert: 83

Tabea Selnner: 82

Ramona Bachmann: 82

Marco Carnesecchi: 82

Sadio Mane: 84

Niamh Charles: 81

Sophie Schmidt: 82

Task 3: 84-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Solution 3

Lisa Boattin: 84

Aleix Garcia: 84

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 79

Benjamin Pavard: 84

Matthijs De Ligt: 84

Federico Dimarco: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Sadio Mane: 84

Kadeisha Buchanan: 84

Benjamin White: 84

Delphine Cascarino: 84

Task 4: Top Form

Team Of The Week Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Solution 4

Svenja Huth: 85

Viviane Miedema: 85

Yannick Carrasco: 83

Yeray Alvarez TOTW: 86

Alex Greenwood: 84

Vitinha: 85

Andrew Robertson: 85

Ollie Watkins: 85

Bruno Guimaraes: 85

Dominique Janssen: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Gamers must spend around 73,540 EA FC Coins to access the EA FC 25 Catarina Macario UWCL Dreamchasers SBC in Ultimate Team. The price seems fair considering it features a few elite-tier attributes across the board.

EA FC 25 Catarina Macario UWCL Dreamchasers SBC: Review

Catarina Macario Dreamchasers SBC stats (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Catarina Macario UWCL Dreamchases SBC item has massive caliber considering its elite-tier attributes. It possesses the Finesse Shot+ and Technical+ playstyle traits, which are quite desirable for a CAM player. Some of her best stats, like 90 shooting and 93 dribbling, are well-compatible with these traits.

Apart from that, Macario's exclusive item features Press Proven, Rapid, Low Driven Shot, Long Ball Pass, Dead Ball, and more to be more compatible with the current meta. Even though defending is certainly not her forte, gamers can utilize her other attributes on the pitch.

Those who have promising BWSL players like Miedemma, Lauren James, Guro Reiten, and more on their Ultimate Team, should certainly opt for this item. As for others, she can be used as a great high-rated fodder or a backup CAM.

