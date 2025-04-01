EA FC 25 Enter Stage Left Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The EA FC 25 Enter Stage Left Evolution is live in Ultimate Team servers, allowing gamers to upgrade their left backs by adding new roles and playstyles to their arsenal. Moreover, player cards will receive pivotal attribute enhancements, making them outshine other players on the left side of the pitch. The EVO costs around 100 EA FC Points or 10,000 EA FC Coins, which should be fairly affordable for veteran gamers.

Ad

This article looks at the best players to use, the requirements, and other pivotal points of the EA FC 25 Enter Stage Left Evolution in Ultimate Team mode.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Enter Stage Left Evolution

The Enter Stage Left EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player card featuring the left-back position must have the following requirements to be eligible for the freshly released EA FC 25 Enter Stage Left Evolution in online mode:

Ad

Trending

Overall: Max 90

Pace: Max 94

Passing: Max 89

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Position: LB

Considering the requirements are straightforward, many player cards of great caliber will be eligible for this.

Read more: Milinkovic-Savic vs Aymeric Laporte Showdown SBCs

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Enter Stage Left Evolution

While many player cards should fit into the criteria, a few stand out as meta choices. They should provide the best possible outcome after undergoing the EA FC 25 Enter Stage Left Evolution in Ultimate Team mode.

Ad

That said, these are the best overpowered choices for the evolution:

Ferland Mendy: 90

Ze Roberto: 90

Roberto Carlos: 90

Ashley Cole: 90

Sacha Boey: 90

Gianluca Zambrotta: 87

Myles Lewis-Skelly: 87

Yuri Berchiche Izeta: 90

Sakina Karchaoui: 90

Alex Scott: 90

John Stones: 89

Philipp Lahm: 90

Fridolina Rolfo: 89

Milos Kerkez: 89

Diogo Dalot: 86

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Enter Stage Left Evolution

The final upgrade level of the latest evolution (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Enter Stage Left Evolution offers three distinct upgrade levels. Each one features different attribute enhancements, including defensive awareness, stamina, composure, and other pivotal aspects.

Ad

That said, here's a detailed list of all the upgrade levels:

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 2 (Max 91)

Interceptions: 5 (Max 91)

Defensive Awareness: 5 (Max 92)

Slide Tackle: 3 (Max 92)

PlayStyles: Jockey, Slide Tackle

Level 2 upgrades

Stamina: 5

Strength: 3 (Max 88)

Weak Foot: 4

PlayStyles: Incisive Pass, Bruiser

Roles: Fullback++

Level 3 upgrades

Aggression: 3 (Max 94)

Composure: 5 (Max 90)

PlayStyles+: Jockey+ (Max 2)

PlayStyles: Intercept

Roles: Attacking Wingback++

Cosmetic Upgrade

Also read: Wojciech Szczesny Flashback SBC

Gamers must log into the online mode and play different game modes, including Rush, Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and FUT Champs, to complete the following set of challenges:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

If anyone's LB is still lacking the proper flair in the current meta, they must opt for this paid EVO. Considering the upgrade levels and their details, the evolution is worth completing.

Ad

For more news related to the latest EVOs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback