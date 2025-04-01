EA FC 25 Milinkovic-Savic vs Aymeric Laporte Showdown SBCs leaked: Expected stats and costs

According to a leak by X/FUT Sheriff, the EA FC 25 Milinkovic-Savic vs Aymeric Laporte Showdown SBCs are set to arrive soon in Ultimate Team. This is one of the most reliable and popular accounts for such leaks on social media, so it is reasonable to believe that this Saudi league duo will receive boosted versions ahead of the clash between Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

These are two of the biggest and most popular clubs in the Saudi League, with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo spearheading Al Nassr and Al Hilal being the reigning champions. They are scheduled to play each other on April 4, 2025, and the rumored EA FC 25 Milinkovic-Savic vs Aymeric Laporte Showdown SBCs will make it even more exciting.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

The EA FC 25 Milinkovic-Savic vs Aymeric Laporte Showdown SBCs may release soon

Both these sides are replete with superstars who have played at the highest level of European club football. The leaked EA FC 25 Milinkovic-Savic vs Aymeric Laporte Showdown SBCs feature two of these popular names. While the Serbian midfielder from Al Hilal is an Ultimate Team fan-favorite, the Spanish defender has previously played for major clubs like Manchester City.

Both players already have boosted items in Ultimate Team as well. While Laporte was part of the Winter Wildcards event, Milinkovic-Savic received an amazing version during the Track Stars promo. However, their rumored SBC items are set to be better.

What will the EA FC 25 Milinkovic-Savic vs Aymeric Laporte Showdown SBC items look like?

FUT Sheriff suggests that both items will be 90-rated, with the winner receiving a further +2 upgrade. These are the leaked stats for the Serbian midfielder:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 85

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 87

Physicality: 93

Meanwhile, these are the stats for the Spanish defender:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 57

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 82

Defending: 90

Physicality: 91

The former is rumored to possess the Bruiser+ and First Touch+ PlayStyles, while the latter will have the Aerial+ and Long Ball+ PlayStyles. These are all meta traits under the FC IQ system.

How much will the EA FC 25 Milinkovic-Savic vs Aymeric Laporte Showdown SBCs cost?

If these leaked stats and traits prove to be accurate, both items will be spectacular in their respective positions. Based on the prices of other players released during the FUT Birthday and Dreamchasers promo, a price of around 200,000 coins will be reasonable for both items.

