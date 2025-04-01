EA FC 25 Wojciech Szczesny Flashback SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

EA Sports is expected to drop the EA FC 25 Wojciech Szczesny Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team, according to a recent X post from FutSheriff. Barcelona's current #25 has been in decent form and helped the Blaugranas with his incredible saves. The former Juventus goalie is best known for his positioning and reflexes on the real pitch. The recent introduction of Jan Oblak's Moments SBC, followed by Wojciech Szczesny's first promo item, will provide gamers with more goalkeeper choices in Ultimate Team.

Ad

Keeping that in mind, this article will explore all the leaked details we have on the rumored EA FC 25 Wojciech Szczesny Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/@FutSheriff (a reliable leaker). Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Check out EA FC 25 review

EA FC 25 Wojciech Szczesny Flashback SBC has been leaked on social media

Wojciech Szczesny is one of the best goalkeepers in the current European scene. The former Arsenal keeper maintained 48 clean sheets in the Premier League (PL) and won two FA Cups (2014 and 2015). On top of that, he's a veteran in Serie A with over 270 appearances for two different clubs. He maintained 103 clean sheets and conceded only 251 goals in the Italian league.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Currently, Wojciech Szczesny's 85-rated rare gold card is unavailable in the EA FC 25 market. However, if the rumor from FutSheriff holds, the Wojciech Szczesny's SBC item will feature extraordinary attributes with two PlayStyles+. This will be the Polish goalie's first special promo card in this iteration of EA FC.

Read more: Puppeteer Evolution guide

What could the Wojciech Szczesny Flashback SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team look like?

The exact attributes for Wojciech Szczesny Flashback SBC are still unknown, as EA Sports hasn't revealed any information regarding it. However, based on the FutSheriff's information, Szczesny will receive a massive 93 overall rating with the following stats across the board:

Ad

Diving: 91

Handling: 92

Kicking: 89

Reflexes: 94

Speed: 60

Positioning: 92

On top of that, he is also rumored to receive Rush Out+ and Deflector+ playstyle traits, making it one of the meta choices in the current EA FC 25 setup.

While the Deflector PlayStyle+ will allow him to deal with the rebound shots, he can shut down long balls by exploiting his Rush Out trait inside the penalty box. Moreover, a Barcelona and LaLiga chemistry will help the item fit into any top LaLiga-centric Ultimate Team.

Ad

How much could the EA FC 25 Wojciech Szczesny Flashback SBC cost?

Currently, Wojciech Szczesny's rare gold item isn't available in the EA FC 25 transfer market. As a result, it's hard to predict the proper price of the SBC item. However, considering its caliber from the predicted attributes, the EA FC 25 Wojciech Szczesny Flashback SBC might cost him between 50,000 and 80,000 EA FC Coins.

For more SBC content, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback