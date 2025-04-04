EA FC 25 Thierry Henry Immortals Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Thierry Henry Immortals Icon SBC will drop in Ultimate Team soon, according to AsyFutTrader's latest X post. It's rumored that the Frenchman will receive his second special promo item in the form of an SBC. Considering his illustrious football career, it's fitting that he finds his place in the prestigious Immortals promo.

This article explores all the leaked details and predicts the price of the rumored Thierry Henry Immortals Icon SBC in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak from X/@AsyFutTrader (a reliable account). Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Thierry Henry Immortals Icon SBC has been leaked on social media

Thierry Henry is an iconic figure in the football world, admired both as a player and as a pundit. While he is now a fan favorite on UCL nights due to his role on CBS Sports' coverage of the elite European tournament, the Frenchman was known during his playing days for his exceptional pace and dribbling skills.

Although Henry has played for some of the biggest names in world football, like FC Barcelona and Juventus, his time with Arsenal remains the pinnacle of his career. Internationally, he has won the World Cup (1998) for his home country, France.

As of now, Henry's base and Team of the Year (TOTY) promo editions in Ultimate Team have already been well-received for their impressive playstyle and in-game movement. If the predicted attributes are accurate, his upcoming card could very well become one of the best striker cards in EA FC 25.

What could Thierry Henry Immortals Icon SBC look like in Ultimate Team?

The exact attributes of the rumored Thierry Henry Immortals Icon SBC are still unknown since EA hasn't revealed anything related to it. However, if AsyFutTrader's X post is to be believed, the Frenchman will receive a 92-rated ST item with the following stats:

Pace: 94

Shooting: 92

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 58

Physicality: 88

If you dig deep into the X post, you'll find that Henry is expected to receive Rapid+ and Low-Driven Shot+ Playstyles, which would make him one of the meta choices in the current state of EA FC 25.

How much could the EA FC 25 Thierry Henry Immortals Icon SBC cost?

Currently, Thierry Henry's 93-rated TOTY Icon costs around 2,322,000 EA FC Coins. However, it's hard to determine the exact price of his rumored Immortals Icon SBC. Considering all the predicted attributes of the rumored item, it might cost around 1,000,000 to 1,500,000 EA FC Coins.

