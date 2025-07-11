EA FC 25 Davor Suker On This Day Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Davor Suker On This Day Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the legendary Croatian striker with a 97-rated version on the virtual pitch. This is his very first boosted item of the entire year, and he has received the stats required to be elite-tier as a striker in the game's current meta.
On This Day Icon SBCs are a new addition to Ultimate Team this year. These typically celebrate a particular moment from an Icon or Hero's career, with the likes of Franco Baresi and Michael Owen receiving such items recently. The EA FC 25 Davor Suker On This Day Icon SBC is the latest such addition.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Davor Suker On This Day Icon SBC
Check out EA FC 25 review
Similar to the previously released On This Day Owen SBC, the EA FC 25 Davor Suker On This Day Icon SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player Quality: Bronze
Solutions:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- João Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solutions:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeira: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Douglas Luiz: 83
- Jose Maria Gimenez: 83
- Andrich: 83
- Alvaro Morata: 83
- Duvan Zapata: 83
- Gavi: 83
- Mateo Kovacic: 83
- Nagasato: 83
- Aymeric Laporte: 83
- Nahuel Molina: 82
- Luis Suarez: 82
Task 4: Sukerman
- Real Madrid players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Ederson: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Caroline Weir: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
Task 5: League Finesse
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- DaMarcus Beasley: 92
- Rodri: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 8: League legend
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- DaMarcus Beasley: 92
- Rodri: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 7: Top-Notch
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Amoura (TOTS): 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 8: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 9: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
The ongoing FUTTIES promo will give gamers plenty of high-rated players to complete the EA FC 25 Davor Suker On This Day Icon SBC.
EA FC 25 Davor Suker On This Day Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Davor Suker On This Day Icon SBC is around 240,000 EA FC Coins. This is a reasonable price for a 97-rated Icon striker with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. He also has the Rapid+, Technical+, Finesse Shot+, and Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyles, which are perfect traits for an attacker under the FC IQ system.