EA FC 25 Michael Owen On this Day Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Michael Owen On this Day Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English legend with a 92-rated item. This version has been released to celebrate his hat-trick against Newcastle United on May 5, 2001.

With Premier League Team of the Season players being available in Ultimate Team, this is the perfect time for EA to release a special version of a former English superstar. Despite being only 92-rated, the EA FC 25 Michael Owen On this Day Icon SBC item has the stats to rival any current TOTS player card.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Michael Owen On this Day Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Vardy SBC, the EA FC 25 Michael Owen On this Day Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment:

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Bronze

Solution 1:

Ellis Chapman: 62

Andrei Gorcea: 63

Ben Doherty: 61

Celestin De Schrevel: 60

Samson Tovide: 61

Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61

Taylor Luvambo: 62

Joao Cipriano: 62

Babis Drakas: 61

Mika Schroers: 62

Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare players: Minimum 11

Player quality: Silver

Solution 2:

Aapo Halme: 65

Dave Gnaase: 68

Donovan Pines: 68

Iebe Swers: 66

Iulian Cristea: 67

Cedric Teguia: 65

Benjamin Santelli: 68

Harrison Delbridge: 68

Owusu Kwabena: 66

Ruan Teixeria: 66

Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan

Team overall rating: Minimum 81

Solutions:

Patrik Schick: 82

Hegering: 82

Callum Wilson: 81

Hanshaw: 81

Isi Palazon: 81

Lo Celso: 80

Vedat Muriqi: 80

Taremi: 80

Miguel Gutierez: 80

Andre Silva: 80

Lola Gallardo: 80

Task 4: The Three Lions

England players: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Task 5: League Finesse

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Martin Odegaard: 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 6: League Legend

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Jessica Naz: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 7: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Sam Kerr: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

The EA FC 25 Michael Owen On this Day Icon SBC only requires one TOTS or TOTW player to be unlocked, making it even more affordable.

EA FC 25 Michael Owen On this Day Icon SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 250,000 EA FC Coins, which is an excellent price for such an item. He has 99 Pace, a five-star weak foot, and the Low Driven+ PlayStyle. All these attributes will make him an exceptional striker under the FC IQ system.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More