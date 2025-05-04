EA FC 25 Michael Owen On this Day Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Michael Owen On this Day Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the English legend with a 92-rated item. This version has been released to celebrate his hat-trick against Newcastle United on May 5, 2001.
With Premier League Team of the Season players being available in Ultimate Team, this is the perfect time for EA to release a special version of a former English superstar. Despite being only 92-rated, the EA FC 25 Michael Owen On this Day Icon SBC item has the stats to rival any current TOTS player card.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Michael Owen On this Day Icon SBC
Similar to the recently released Vardy SBC, the EA FC 25 Michael Owen On this Day Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and the cheapest solutions for each segment:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Bronze
Solution 1:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- Joao Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solution 2:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeria: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 81
Solutions:
- Patrik Schick: 82
- Hegering: 82
- Callum Wilson: 81
- Hanshaw: 81
- Isi Palazon: 81
- Lo Celso: 80
- Vedat Muriqi: 80
- Taremi: 80
- Miguel Gutierez: 80
- Andre Silva: 80
- Lola Gallardo: 80
Task 4: The Three Lions
- England players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
- Willi Orban: 83
- Kim Little: 86
- Jose Gimenez: 83
- Kieran Trippier: 83
- Teun Koopmeiners: 83
- Damaris Egurrola: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Domenico Berardi: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
Task 5: League Finesse
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
Task 6: League Legend
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Jessica Naz: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 7: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
The EA FC 25 Michael Owen On this Day Icon SBC only requires one TOTS or TOTW player to be unlocked, making it even more affordable.
EA FC 25 Michael Owen On this Day Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 250,000 EA FC Coins, which is an excellent price for such an item. He has 99 Pace, a five-star weak foot, and the Low Driven+ PlayStyle. All these attributes will make him an exceptional striker under the FC IQ system.