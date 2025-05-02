EA FC 25 Jamie Vardy End of an Era SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Jamie Vardy End of an Era SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the talismanic English striker with a 95-rated version to celebrate his legacy in the Premier League. He will be leaving Leiceister City at the end of the season after a legendary career at the club, and this special item perfectly represents how amazing he was during his prime.
This is the first player SBC to be released as part of the Premier League TOTS event. The 95-rated EA FC 25 Jamie Vardy End of an Era SBC item has received the stats and traits required to be an elite-tier striker, but he also comes at a premium cost.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Jamie Vardy End of an Era SBC
Similar to the previously released Desire Doue SBC, the EA FC 25 Jamie Vardy End of an Era SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements and solutions of each segment:
Task 1: England
- England players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
Task 2: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Seiya Maikuma (TOTS): 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
Task 3: Premier League
- Premier League players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Jessica Naz: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 4: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Jessica Naz: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 5+6+7: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 8+9+10+11: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Uffren: 93
- Akliouche: 92
- Kessya Bussy: 92
- Pasveer: 92
- Onumonu: 92
- Hojberg: 92
- Nicolo Barella: 87
- Yan Sommer: 87
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 86
- Joao Cancelo: 86
- Lena Oberdorf: 86
The SBC only requires one TOTS or TOTW player to be completed, which will make it easier to unlock.
EA FC 25 Jamie Vardy End of an Era SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Jamie Vardy End of an Era SBC is around 900,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a striker of this caliber. He has 99 pace, 95 shooting and 90 physical, along with the coveted Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle. These attributes will make him overpowered under the FC IQ system.