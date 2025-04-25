EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has kickstarted the Ligue 1 Team of the Season event with an amazing EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC, providing the French winger with a 95-rated version. Not only does he have incredible stats and PlayStyles, he also has five-star skill moves and multiple positions.

The youngster has been extremely impressive for PSG this season, leading them to a comfortable victory in the title race with his attacking performances. The EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC is an accurate depiction of how consistent he has been over the course of the campaign.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Icon SBCs like Zico and Sawa, the EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: France

France players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Ederson: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Christopher Nkunku: 84

Task 2: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Morgan Rogers (TOTW): 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 3: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Martin Odegaard: 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 4+5: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Jessica Naz: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 6+7+8: 90-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

Rodri: 91

Erling Haaland: 91

Paredes: 90

Sam Kerr: 90

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Mapi Leon: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89

Alisson: 89

Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 9+10: 91-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

Harry Maguire: 92

Philip Billing: 91

Jhon Duran: 91

Viktor Tsygankov: 91

Yui Hasegawa: 91

Nicolo Zaniolo: 91

Serge Gnabry: 91

Paredes: 90

Sancet: 90

Haraldsson: 90

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

The EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC requires multiple Team of the Week items to be unlocked.

EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 950,000 coins, and the price is likely to go down further over the course of the week as Team of the Season items get cheaper. This is a worthwhile cost for this item, as he has excellent stats and PlayStyles, as well as multiple positions on the virtual pitch. This will make him a top-tier versatile option under the FC IQ system.

