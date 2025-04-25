  • home icon
EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 25, 2025 17:30 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has kickstarted the Ligue 1 Team of the Season event with an amazing EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC, providing the French winger with a 95-rated version. Not only does he have incredible stats and PlayStyles, he also has five-star skill moves and multiple positions.

The youngster has been extremely impressive for PSG this season, leading them to a comfortable victory in the title race with his attacking performances. The EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC is an accurate depiction of how consistent he has been over the course of the campaign.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Icon SBCs like Zico and Sawa, the EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC also requires multiple squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: France

  • France players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Christiane Endler: 88
  • Ederson: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Ruben Neves: 84
  • Christopher Nkunku: 84

Task 2: Top Form

  • Team of the Week players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Solutions:

  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
  • Morgan Rogers (TOTW): 89
  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
  • Jack Grealish: 84
  • Jeremie Frimpong: 84
  • Iago Aspas: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84

Task 3: 88-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:

  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
  • Jack Grealish: 84
  • Jeremie Frimpong: 84
  • Iago Aspas: 84
  • Ruben Neves: 84

Task 4+5: 89-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Jessica Naz: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 6+7+8: 90-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Rodri: 91
  • Erling Haaland: 91
  • Paredes: 90
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 9+10: 91-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 91

Solutions:

  • Harry Maguire: 92
  • Philip Billing: 91
  • Jhon Duran: 91
  • Viktor Tsygankov: 91
  • Yui Hasegawa: 91
  • Nicolo Zaniolo: 91
  • Serge Gnabry: 91
  • Paredes: 90
  • Sancet: 90
  • Haraldsson: 90
  • Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

The EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC requires multiple Team of the Week items to be unlocked.

EA FC 25 Desire Doue TOTS Honorable Mentions SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 950,000 coins, and the price is likely to go down further over the course of the week as Team of the Season items get cheaper. This is a worthwhile cost for this item, as he has excellent stats and PlayStyles, as well as multiple positions on the virtual pitch. This will make him a top-tier versatile option under the FC IQ system.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

