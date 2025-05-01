All leaked EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS players

The EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS players have been leaked on social media by X/FUTSheriff, one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such information. The English top-flight is just as popular on the virtual pitch in real life, and the best players from this competition will soon receive boosted items in Ultimate Team.

With Liverpool winning the EPL in dominant fashion, it comes as no surprise that their superstars are prominently featured amongst the leaked EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS players. However, there are several inclusions in this rumored lineup that could be a shock to fans.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks by X/FUTSheriff.

The EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS players have been leaked

If leaks are to be believed, Arsenal and Nottingham Forrest will have the most inclusions in the EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS roster. This is somewhat of a surprise, as Liverpool have been the dominant force in the competition throughout the campaign.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will undoubtedly be two of the most overpowered players in the promo. However, there are multiple fan-favorites from other clubs who also have the potential to be elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system.

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS players with their rumored overall ratings:

Mohamed Salah: 97

Virgil van Dijk: 97

Erling Haaland: 96

Gabriel: 95

Alexander Isak: 95

Alexis Mac Allister: 95

Declan Rice: 95

William Saliba: 94

Bruno Fernandes: 94

Bukayo Saka: 94

Ryan Gravenberch: 94

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 94

Matz Sels: 94

Cole Palmer: 94

Antonee Robinson: 94

Chris Wood: 93

Milos Kerkez: 92

Milenkovic: 92

With former champions Manchester City failing to retain their title and having an underwhelming season overall, Erling Haaland is their only player to be featured in this roster. He is the third-highest scorer in the league this season behind Alexander Isak and Salah, who are also included in the lineup.

Despite finishing second in the title race yet again, Arsenal had some impressive performers over the course of the season. While the likes of Declan Rice, Gabriel, and Saliba have been consistent, Bukayo Saka's inclusion in the EA FC 25 Premier League TOTS squad is certainly a surprise.

The English youngster has been injured for most of the season but has still made it into the leaked list.

