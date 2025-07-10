All leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 1 players

The EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 1 players will be released soon, and rumors hint at this lineup featuring some of the biggest fan-favorites in Ultimate Team. Being the final promo of the game cycle every year, this event always provides gamers with the most overpowered items, including multiple 99-rated players with meta PlayStyles and stats.

Ad

Similar to various rosters released at the end of the FC 24 cycle, the EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 1 players will also feature a generous mix of current-gen superstars, Heroes and Icons. The legendary Pele is rumored to be the headlining player of the roster, along with massive names like Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 1 squad has been leaked on social media

The very first 99-rated players of the game cycle have already been introduced via the latest season pass, with Virgil van Dijk and David Ginola being up for grabs as the level 40 rewards. However, the leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 1 roster also has multiple such inclusions, with Pele, Mbappe and Yamal all being rumored to recieve overall ratings of 99.

Ad

They will be accompanied by other top-tier players who will have the stats and traits requried to excel in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. The most notable inclusions are legends like Paolo Maldini, Ze Roberto and Blaise Matuidi, as well as household names like Alisson and Jules Kounde.

Expand Tweet

Ad

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 1 players along with their rumored overall ratings:

Pele: 99

Lamine Yamal: 99

Kylian Mbappe: 99

Paolo Maldini: 98

Alisson: 98

Lauren James: 98

Ze Roberto: 97

Carlos Tevez: 97

Blaise Matuidi: 97

Jules Kounde: 97

Katie McCabe: 97

Patrick Kluivert: 97

Julie Foudy: 97

Kenan Yildiz: 96

Khephren Thuram: 96

Isco: 96

Jonathan Clauss: 96

Luis Figo: 96

John Barnes: 96

This promo already has the potential to overshadow the Team of the Season and Shapeshifters events, especially with multiple 99-rated items being thrown in the mix. The high-tier inclusions in these rosters will also have five PlayStyle+ traits, which is a rare commodity in Ultimate Team at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More