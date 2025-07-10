All leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 1 players

By Shivanshu Raturi
Published Jul 10, 2025 22:54 GMT
FUTTIES Team 1 has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
FUTTIES Team 1 has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

The EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 1 players will be released soon, and rumors hint at this lineup featuring some of the biggest fan-favorites in Ultimate Team. Being the final promo of the game cycle every year, this event always provides gamers with the most overpowered items, including multiple 99-rated players with meta PlayStyles and stats.

Similar to various rosters released at the end of the FC 24 cycle, the EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 1 players will also feature a generous mix of current-gen superstars, Heroes and Icons. The legendary Pele is rumored to be the headlining player of the roster, along with massive names like Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 1 squad has been leaked on social media

The very first 99-rated players of the game cycle have already been introduced via the latest season pass, with Virgil van Dijk and David Ginola being up for grabs as the level 40 rewards. However, the leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 1 roster also has multiple such inclusions, with Pele, Mbappe and Yamal all being rumored to recieve overall ratings of 99.

They will be accompanied by other top-tier players who will have the stats and traits requried to excel in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. The most notable inclusions are legends like Paolo Maldini, Ze Roberto and Blaise Matuidi, as well as household names like Alisson and Jules Kounde.

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 1 players along with their rumored overall ratings:

  • Pele: 99
  • Lamine Yamal: 99
  • Kylian Mbappe: 99
  • Paolo Maldini: 98
  • Alisson: 98
  • Lauren James: 98
  • Ze Roberto: 97
  • Carlos Tevez: 97
  • Blaise Matuidi: 97
  • Jules Kounde: 97
  • Katie McCabe: 97
  • Patrick Kluivert: 97
  • Julie Foudy: 97
  • Kenan Yildiz: 96
  • Khephren Thuram: 96
  • Isco: 96
  • Jonathan Clauss: 96
  • Luis Figo: 96
  • John Barnes: 96

This promo already has the potential to overshadow the Team of the Season and Shapeshifters events, especially with multiple 99-rated items being thrown in the mix. The high-tier inclusions in these rosters will also have five PlayStyle+ traits, which is a rare commodity in Ultimate Team at the moment.

