All EA FC 25 Season 9 FUTTIES rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Season 9 FUTTIES rewards in Ultimate Team, with the latest season pass providing gamers with the first 99-rated players in the game. The FUTTIES promo is the final event of the game cycle every year and always introduces the highest-rated items, and this year is no different.
The previous season introduced the first player to have five PlayStyle+ traits, with Shapeshifters Icon Kaka being the ultimate reward. The EA FC 25 Season 9 FUTTIES rewards have taken it one step further by offering 99-rated versions of Virgil van Dijk and David Ginola.
The EA FC 25 Season 9 FUTTIES rewards are now up for grabs in Ultimate Team
Similar to previous seasons, the EA FC 25 Season 9 FUTTIES rewards are also split into two groups. Gamers can either obtain the packs, players, and EVOs available via the free pass or they can pay 500,000 coins/1000 FC points to obtain even better perks via the Premium Pass. Liverpool star Van Dijk is the final reward for the free pass, while Ginola is the final reward for the Premium tier.
These are all the EA FC 25 Season 9 FUTTIES rewards for the free pass:
- Level 1: Bundle reward
- Level 2: Hunter or GK Basic chemstyle
- Level 3: 84+ x2 players pack
- Level 4: Bundle reward
- Level 5: FUTTIES Lingard or FUTTIES Woltemade
- Level 6: CAM and Roles++ EVO
- Level 7: 83+ x7 players pack
- Level 8: 84+ x5 players pack
- Level 9: 3 of 5 Base PlayStyles pick
- Level 10: FUTTIES David and Alvarez Bundle
- Level 11: Bundle reward
- Level 12: 82+ x15 players pack
- Level 13: 3 of 5 Base PlayStyles pick
- Level 14: Bundle reward
- Level 15: FUTTIES Excellence EVO
- Level 16: 85+ x3 players pack
- Level 17: 85+ x5 players pack
- Level 18: 85+ x7 players pack
- Level 19: 83+ x20 players pack
- Level 20: FUTTIES Taliscan or FUTTIES Catarina Macario
- Level 21: 85+ x10 players pack
- Level 22: 86+ x2 players pack
- Level 23: 86+ x5 players pack
- Level 24: 84+ x20 players pack
- Level 25: FUTTIES Maguire or FUTTIES St Juste
- Level 26: 86+ x7 players pack
- Level 27: Pinged Pass+ EVO
- Level 28: 2 of 5 87+ player pick
- Level 29: 87+ x3 players pack
- Level 30: FUTTIES Traore or FUTTIES Barella or FUTTIES Rodrygo
- Level 31: 87+ x5 players pack
- Level 32: Technical+ PlayStyle
- Level 33: 1 of 5 88+ player pick
- Level 34: 88+ x3 players pack
- Level 35: FUTTIES Jobe Bellingham or 88+ x10 players pack
- Level 36: 88+ x5 players pack
- Level 37: 89+ x2 players pack
- Level 38: 1 of 2 90+ player pick
- Level 39: 90+ x3 players pack
- Level 40: FUTTIES Van Dijk or 91+ x5 players pack
These are the EA FC 25 Season 9 FUTTIES rewards for the Premium Pass:
- Level 1: FUTTIES Aleix Garcia or FUTTIES Martial
- Level 2: Bundle reward
- Level 3: 84+ x10 players pack
- Level 4: Bundle reward
- Level 5: FUTTIES Cesinha or FUTTIES Toure
- Level 6: 4000 SP
- Level 7: Bundle reward
- Level 8: Tiki Taka+ EVO
- Level 9: 83+ x10 players pack
- Level 10: FUTTIES Luna or FUTTIES Bombito
- Level 11: Bundle reward
- Level 12: Bundle reward
- Level 13: LM EVO and RM EVO
- Level 14: 84+ x7 players pack
- Level 15: FUTTIES Pina or FUTTIES Rutter
- Level 16: FC Future Pitch trophy
- Level 17: 84+ x10 players pack
- Level 18: Bundle reward
- Level 19: 85+ x5 players pack
- Level 20: Bruiser+ EVO
- Level 21: FUTTIES cosmetic EVO
- Level 22: 85+ x10 players pack
- Level 23: 86+ x3 players pack
- Level 24: Rapid+ EVO
- Level 25: FUTTIES Nunez or FUTTIES Marmoush
- Level 26: 4000 SP
- Level 27: 86+ x7 players pack
- Level 28: FC Futures VIP Area
- Level 29: Incisive Pass+ EVO
- Level 30: FUTTIES Sophia Wilson or FUTTIES Mendy
- Level 31: 87+ x3 players pack
- Level 32: 87+ x5 players pack
- Level 33: Anticipate+ EVO
- Level 34: 88+ x3 players pack
- Level 35: FUTTIES Jude Bellingham or 87+ x10 players pack
- Level 36: 89+ x3 players pack
- Level 37: Bundle reward
- Level 38: Low Driven Shot+ and Quickstep+ EVO bundle
- Level 39: 90+ x3 players pack
- Level 40: FUTTIES Ginola or 90+ x6 players pack
The Bundle rewards included in both tiers of the EA FC 25 Season 9 FUTTIES rewards contain packs, cosmetics, and consumables.
Overall, the EA FC 25 Season 9 FUTTIES rewards are undoubtedly the most overpowered ones to be released in the game so far.