All EA FC 25 Season 9 FUTTIES rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Season 9 FUTTIES rewards in Ultimate Team, with the latest season pass providing gamers with the first 99-rated players in the game. The FUTTIES promo is the final event of the game cycle every year and always introduces the highest-rated items, and this year is no different.

Ad

The previous season introduced the first player to have five PlayStyle+ traits, with Shapeshifters Icon Kaka being the ultimate reward. The EA FC 25 Season 9 FUTTIES rewards have taken it one step further by offering 99-rated versions of Virgil van Dijk and David Ginola.

The EA FC 25 Season 9 FUTTIES rewards are now up for grabs in Ultimate Team

Similar to previous seasons, the EA FC 25 Season 9 FUTTIES rewards are also split into two groups. Gamers can either obtain the packs, players, and EVOs available via the free pass or they can pay 500,000 coins/1000 FC points to obtain even better perks via the Premium Pass. Liverpool star Van Dijk is the final reward for the free pass, while Ginola is the final reward for the Premium tier.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Van Dijk stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the EA FC 25 Season 9 FUTTIES rewards for the free pass:

Ad

Level 1: Bundle reward

Level 2: Hunter or GK Basic chemstyle

Level 3: 84+ x2 players pack

Level 4: Bundle reward

Level 5: FUTTIES Lingard or FUTTIES Woltemade

Level 6: CAM and Roles++ EVO

Level 7: 83+ x7 players pack

Level 8: 84+ x5 players pack

Level 9: 3 of 5 Base PlayStyles pick

Level 10: FUTTIES David and Alvarez Bundle

Level 11: Bundle reward

Level 12: 82+ x15 players pack

Level 13: 3 of 5 Base PlayStyles pick

Level 14: Bundle reward

Level 15: FUTTIES Excellence EVO

Level 16: 85+ x3 players pack

Level 17: 85+ x5 players pack

Level 18: 85+ x7 players pack

Level 19: 83+ x20 players pack

Level 20: FUTTIES Taliscan or FUTTIES Catarina Macario

Level 21: 85+ x10 players pack

Level 22: 86+ x2 players pack

Level 23: 86+ x5 players pack

Level 24: 84+ x20 players pack

Level 25: FUTTIES Maguire or FUTTIES St Juste

Level 26: 86+ x7 players pack

Level 27: Pinged Pass+ EVO

Level 28: 2 of 5 87+ player pick

Level 29: 87+ x3 players pack

Level 30: FUTTIES Traore or FUTTIES Barella or FUTTIES Rodrygo

Level 31: 87+ x5 players pack

Level 32: Technical+ PlayStyle

Level 33: 1 of 5 88+ player pick

Level 34: 88+ x3 players pack

Level 35: FUTTIES Jobe Bellingham or 88+ x10 players pack

Level 36: 88+ x5 players pack

Level 37: 89+ x2 players pack

Level 38: 1 of 2 90+ player pick

Level 39: 90+ x3 players pack

Level 40: FUTTIES Van Dijk or 91+ x5 players pack

Ad

These are the EA FC 25 Season 9 FUTTIES rewards for the Premium Pass:

Level 1: FUTTIES Aleix Garcia or FUTTIES Martial

Level 2: Bundle reward

Level 3: 84+ x10 players pack

Level 4: Bundle reward

Level 5: FUTTIES Cesinha or FUTTIES Toure

Level 6: 4000 SP

Level 7: Bundle reward

Level 8: Tiki Taka+ EVO

Level 9: 83+ x10 players pack

Level 10: FUTTIES Luna or FUTTIES Bombito

Level 11: Bundle reward

Level 12: Bundle reward

Level 13: LM EVO and RM EVO

Level 14: 84+ x7 players pack

Level 15: FUTTIES Pina or FUTTIES Rutter

Level 16: FC Future Pitch trophy

Level 17: 84+ x10 players pack

Level 18: Bundle reward

Level 19: 85+ x5 players pack

Level 20: Bruiser+ EVO

Level 21: FUTTIES cosmetic EVO

Level 22: 85+ x10 players pack

Level 23: 86+ x3 players pack

Level 24: Rapid+ EVO

Level 25: FUTTIES Nunez or FUTTIES Marmoush

Level 26: 4000 SP

Level 27: 86+ x7 players pack

Level 28: FC Futures VIP Area

Level 29: Incisive Pass+ EVO

Level 30: FUTTIES Sophia Wilson or FUTTIES Mendy

Level 31: 87+ x3 players pack

Level 32: 87+ x5 players pack

Level 33: Anticipate+ EVO

Level 34: 88+ x3 players pack

Level 35: FUTTIES Jude Bellingham or 87+ x10 players pack

Level 36: 89+ x3 players pack

Level 37: Bundle reward

Level 38: Low Driven Shot+ and Quickstep+ EVO bundle

Level 39: 90+ x3 players pack

Level 40: FUTTIES Ginola or 90+ x6 players pack

Ad

The Bundle rewards included in both tiers of the EA FC 25 Season 9 FUTTIES rewards contain packs, cosmetics, and consumables.

Ginola stats (Image via EA Sports)

Overall, the EA FC 25 Season 9 FUTTIES rewards are undoubtedly the most overpowered ones to be released in the game so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More