All EA FC 25 Season 8 Shapeshifters rewards

The EA FC 25 Season 8 Shapeshifters rewards are now live in Ultimate Team, with gamers getting access to brand new promo versions, Evolutions and packs via the season ladder. There are two separate versions of the ladder, with one being free while the other is a premium pass that costs 500,000 coins or 1000 FC points.

This is similar to the idea implemented for the first time during Season 7, where Immortals Ribery and TOTS Honourable Mentions Ferran Torres were the final rewards. The EA FC 25 Season 8 Shapeshifters rewards offer the first player to have five PlayStyle+ traits, with Shapeshifters Icon Kaka being available at level 35.

The EA FC 25 Season 8 Shapeshifters rewards are now available

Shapeshifters items provide massive stat boosts and brand new positions to the players featured in the promo. As the name of the season suggests, the EA FC 25 Season 8 Shapeshifters rewards include a lot of items from this event.

The EA FC 25 Season 8 Shapeshifters rewards (Image via EA Sports)

These are all the EA FC 25 Season 8 Shapeshifters rewards from the free pass:

Level 1: Bundle reward (82+ x2 players pack/ Curved Waves stadium theme/ Left elbow brace and Shapeshifters 3D boots/ 20000 clubs coins)

Level 2: 82+ x3 players pack

Level 3: 82+ x5 players pack

Level 4: Bundle reward (82+ x7 players pack/ Shapeshifters Optical Facemask and Headband and Fedora/ 20000 clubs coins)

Level 5: Shapeshifters El Shaarawy/ Shapeshifters Grifo/ 83+ x10 players pack

Level 6: CDM position and all Roles++ EVO

Level 7: Bundle reward (Curved Waves tifo/ 1 of 4 83+ player pick/ Shapeshifters 3D mask and gloves/ 20000 clubs coins)

Level 8: 83+ x3 players pack

Level 9: Long Ball Pass+ EVO

Level 10: Shapeshifters Bonaventura/ Shapeshifters Immobile/ Shapeshifters Belotti

Level 11: Bundle reward (Curved Waves XL tifo/ 84+ x2 players pack/ Shapeshifters 3D mountain arm tattoo/ Shapeshifters 3D tie/ 20000 clubs coins)

Level 12: 84+ x2 players pack

Level 13: 1 of 2 84+ player pick

Level 14: Bundle reward (Curved Waves animated tifo/ 1 of 3 84+ player pick/ 20000 clubs coins)

Level 15: Shapeshifter Cosmetic EVO

Level 16: 1 of 4 84+ player pick

Level 17: 1 of 5 84+ player pick

Level 18: 83+ 7 players pack

Level 19: 84+ x4 players pack

Level 20: WEURO Path to Glory Dudek/ WEURO Path to Glory Maanum/ 85+ x4 players pack

Level 21: 1 of 4 85+ player pick

Level 22: 1 of 5 85+ player pick

Level 23: 85+ x3 players pack

Level 24: 85+ x4 players pack

Level 25: Shapeshifters Xhaka/ Shapeshifters Zubimendi/ Shapeshifters Jorginho

Level 26: 86+ x2 players pack

Level 27: Jockey+ EVO

Level 28: 86+ x3 players pack

Level 29: 4 87+ rare gold player packs/ 88+ x2 players pack

Level 30: Shapeshifters Loftus-Cheek/ Shapeshifters Gallagher/ Shapeshifters Maitland-Niles

Level 31: 88+ x3 players pack

Level 32: Incisive Pass+ EVO

Level 33: 89+ x2 players pack

Level 34: 1 of 4 90+ player pick/ 90+ x3 players pack

Level 35: Shapeshifters Rafael Leao/ 90+ x6 players pack

These are the EA FC 25 Season 8 Shapeshifters rewards for the paid Premium Pass:

Level 1: Shapeshifters Alexis Sanchez/ Shapeshifters Pedro/ 83+ x7 players pack

Level 2: Bundle reward (Twister Waves badge/ Shapeshifters cube right arm tattoo and optical gloves/ 20000 clubs coins)

Level 3: 84+ x4 players pack

Level 4: Shapeshfiters Gears left leg tattoo

Level 5: Shapeshifters Tomori/ Shapeshifters Le Normand/ 83+ x7 players pack

Level 6: 4000 SP

Level 7: 81+ x3 players pack

Level 8: Block+ EVO

Level 9: 82+ x5 players pack

Level 10: Shapeshifters Douglas Luiz/ Shapeshifters Yan Couto/ Shapeshifters Samuel Lino

Level 11: Bundle reward (Shapeshifters Yellow Facemask and Headband/ Twisted Waves pitch trophy/ 20000 clubs coins)

Level 12: 83+ x3 players pack

Level 13: LW position and all Roles++ EVO

Level 14: 83+ x4 players pack

Level 15: Shapeshifters Grealish and Shapeshifters Lehmann

Level 16: 83+ x5 players pack

Level 17: Bundle reward(Twisted Waves home kit/ Shapeshifters Optical Black boots and Yellow boots/ 20000 clubs coins)

Level 18: 84+ x4 players pack

Level 19: Bundle reward (Season 8 Ball/ Shapeshifters Yellow gloves)

Level 20: 4000 SP

Level 21: Spectrum Shift EVO

Level 22: 84+ x5 players pack

Level 23: Twisted Waves VIP area

Level 24: ST position and all Roles++ EVO

Level 25: Shapeshifters Oblak/ Shapeshifters Maignan/ Shapeshifters Kobel

Level 26: 84+ x5 players pack

Level 27: 86+ x3 players pack

Level 28: 86+ x4 players pack

Level 29: Quickstep+ EVO

Level 30: Shapeshifters Tonali/ Shapeshifters Calafiori/ 86+ x4 players pack

Level 31: Two Draft tokens and Coin Boost

Level 32: Intercept+ EVO

Level 33: Finesse Shot+ EVO

Level 34: 89+ x3 players pack/ 85+ x12 players pack

Level 25: Shapeshifters Icon Kaka/ 91+ x3 players pack

Both versions of the EA FC 25 Season 8 Shapeshifters rewards are worth the grind over the course of the 34-day season.

Kaka's stats (Image via EA Sports)

The players on offer, especially the level 35 Kaka, all possess the stats required to excel in their positions under the FC IQ system. Overall, the EA FC 25 Season 8 Shapeshifters rewards are even better than Season 7.

