All EA FC 25 Season 8 Shapeshifters rewards

The EA FC 25 Season 8 Shapeshifters rewards are now live in Ultimate Team, with gamers getting access to brand new promo versions, Evolutions and packs via the season ladder. There are two separate versions of the ladder, with one being free while the other is a premium pass that costs 500,000 coins or 1000 FC points.
This is similar to the idea implemented for the first time during Season 7, where Immortals Ribery and TOTS Honourable Mentions Ferran Torres were the final rewards. The EA FC 25 Season 8 Shapeshifters rewards offer the first player to have five PlayStyle+ traits, with Shapeshifters Icon Kaka being available at level 35.
Shapeshifters items provide massive stat boosts and brand new positions to the players featured in the promo. As the name of the season suggests, the EA FC 25 Season 8 Shapeshifters rewards include a lot of items from this event.
These are all the EA FC 25 Season 8 Shapeshifters rewards from the free pass:
- Level 1: Bundle reward (82+ x2 players pack/ Curved Waves stadium theme/ Left elbow brace and Shapeshifters 3D boots/ 20000 clubs coins)
- Level 2: 82+ x3 players pack
- Level 3: 82+ x5 players pack
- Level 4: Bundle reward (82+ x7 players pack/ Shapeshifters Optical Facemask and Headband and Fedora/ 20000 clubs coins)
- Level 5: Shapeshifters El Shaarawy/ Shapeshifters Grifo/ 83+ x10 players pack
- Level 6: CDM position and all Roles++ EVO
- Level 7: Bundle reward (Curved Waves tifo/ 1 of 4 83+ player pick/ Shapeshifters 3D mask and gloves/ 20000 clubs coins)
- Level 8: 83+ x3 players pack
- Level 9: Long Ball Pass+ EVO
- Level 10: Shapeshifters Bonaventura/ Shapeshifters Immobile/ Shapeshifters Belotti
- Level 11: Bundle reward (Curved Waves XL tifo/ 84+ x2 players pack/ Shapeshifters 3D mountain arm tattoo/ Shapeshifters 3D tie/ 20000 clubs coins)
- Level 12: 84+ x2 players pack
- Level 13: 1 of 2 84+ player pick
- Level 14: Bundle reward (Curved Waves animated tifo/ 1 of 3 84+ player pick/ 20000 clubs coins)
- Level 15: Shapeshifter Cosmetic EVO
- Level 16: 1 of 4 84+ player pick
- Level 17: 1 of 5 84+ player pick
- Level 18: 83+ 7 players pack
- Level 19: 84+ x4 players pack
- Level 20: WEURO Path to Glory Dudek/ WEURO Path to Glory Maanum/ 85+ x4 players pack
- Level 21: 1 of 4 85+ player pick
- Level 22: 1 of 5 85+ player pick
- Level 23: 85+ x3 players pack
- Level 24: 85+ x4 players pack
- Level 25: Shapeshifters Xhaka/ Shapeshifters Zubimendi/ Shapeshifters Jorginho
- Level 26: 86+ x2 players pack
- Level 27: Jockey+ EVO
- Level 28: 86+ x3 players pack
- Level 29: 4 87+ rare gold player packs/ 88+ x2 players pack
- Level 30: Shapeshifters Loftus-Cheek/ Shapeshifters Gallagher/ Shapeshifters Maitland-Niles
- Level 31: 88+ x3 players pack
- Level 32: Incisive Pass+ EVO
- Level 33: 89+ x2 players pack
- Level 34: 1 of 4 90+ player pick/ 90+ x3 players pack
- Level 35: Shapeshifters Rafael Leao/ 90+ x6 players pack
These are the EA FC 25 Season 8 Shapeshifters rewards for the paid Premium Pass:
- Level 1: Shapeshifters Alexis Sanchez/ Shapeshifters Pedro/ 83+ x7 players pack
- Level 2: Bundle reward (Twister Waves badge/ Shapeshifters cube right arm tattoo and optical gloves/ 20000 clubs coins)
- Level 3: 84+ x4 players pack
- Level 4: Shapeshfiters Gears left leg tattoo
- Level 5: Shapeshifters Tomori/ Shapeshifters Le Normand/ 83+ x7 players pack
- Level 6: 4000 SP
- Level 7: 81+ x3 players pack
- Level 8: Block+ EVO
- Level 9: 82+ x5 players pack
- Level 10: Shapeshifters Douglas Luiz/ Shapeshifters Yan Couto/ Shapeshifters Samuel Lino
- Level 11: Bundle reward (Shapeshifters Yellow Facemask and Headband/ Twisted Waves pitch trophy/ 20000 clubs coins)
- Level 12: 83+ x3 players pack
- Level 13: LW position and all Roles++ EVO
- Level 14: 83+ x4 players pack
- Level 15: Shapeshifters Grealish and Shapeshifters Lehmann
- Level 16: 83+ x5 players pack
- Level 17: Bundle reward(Twisted Waves home kit/ Shapeshifters Optical Black boots and Yellow boots/ 20000 clubs coins)
- Level 18: 84+ x4 players pack
- Level 19: Bundle reward (Season 8 Ball/ Shapeshifters Yellow gloves)
- Level 20: 4000 SP
- Level 21: Spectrum Shift EVO
- Level 22: 84+ x5 players pack
- Level 23: Twisted Waves VIP area
- Level 24: ST position and all Roles++ EVO
- Level 25: Shapeshifters Oblak/ Shapeshifters Maignan/ Shapeshifters Kobel
- Level 26: 84+ x5 players pack
- Level 27: 86+ x3 players pack
- Level 28: 86+ x4 players pack
- Level 29: Quickstep+ EVO
- Level 30: Shapeshifters Tonali/ Shapeshifters Calafiori/ 86+ x4 players pack
- Level 31: Two Draft tokens and Coin Boost
- Level 32: Intercept+ EVO
- Level 33: Finesse Shot+ EVO
- Level 34: 89+ x3 players pack/ 85+ x12 players pack
- Level 25: Shapeshifters Icon Kaka/ 91+ x3 players pack
Both versions of the EA FC 25 Season 8 Shapeshifters rewards are worth the grind over the course of the 34-day season.
The players on offer, especially the level 35 Kaka, all possess the stats required to excel in their positions under the FC IQ system. Overall, the EA FC 25 Season 8 Shapeshifters rewards are even better than Season 7.