All EA FC 25 Season 7: Team of the Season rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Season 7: Team of the Season rewards in Ultimate Team, featuring a Premium Season Pass for the very first time in the history of Ultimate Team. While gamers can make progress in the regular pass as usual, they can also pay 500,000 coins or 1000 FC points to unlock better rewards via the Premium Season Pass.

With the Team of the Season promo beginning soon in Ultimate Team, the EA FC 25 Season 7: Team of the Season rewards feature multiple TOTS items, as well as Flashback versions of TOTS players from previous years. There are also some amazing EVOs up for grabs.

The EA FC 25 Season 7: Team of the Season rewards are now live in Ultimate Team

The previous season in Ultimate Team was inspired by the FUT Birthday promo and had amazing items from that promo. However, the EA FC 25 Season 7: Team of the Season rewards are much better, especially with a 96 Immortals Ribery being the final reward in the Premium Pass.

Level 40 TOTS Torres (Image via EA Sports)

These are the EA FC 25 Season 7: Team of the Season for the regular Season Pass:

Level 1: Bundle reward (Player Pick/ 20000 clubs coins/ Heroes purple glasses/Heroes purple gloves)

Level 2: Shadow or Hunter Chemistry Style

Level 3: 81+ x2 players pack

Level 4: Bundle reward (81+x2 players pack/Winged Victory Home Kit/ Heroes Purple Bandana/Heroes orange scarf/ 20000 clubs coins)

Level 5: World Tour Feldkamp

Level 6: 80+x 5 players pack

Level 7: 81+x5 players pack

Level 8: Bundle reward (Heroes tifo/ 82+x5 players pack/Heroes boots/ Heroes Burgundy Facemask/ 20000 clubs coins)

Level 9: 82+ x5 players pack

Level 10: TOTS Endler

Level 11: 81+ x 10 players pack

Level 12: Bundle reward (Victory Ball/ 81+ x7 players pack/ Heroes Burgundy lightning pattern/ Heroes Orange tie/ 20000 clubs coins)

Level 13: 81+x 10 players pack

Level 14: Bundle reward (Heroes animated Tifo/ player pick/ Heroes purple comet tattoo/ Heroes Burgundy cap/ 20000 clubs coins)

Level 15: Role++ bundle reward

Level 16: 82+ x7 players pack

Level 17: 82+ x10 players pack

Level 18: 83+ x3 players pack

Level 19: 83+ x5 players pack

Level 20: World Tour Gotze

Level 21: 84+ x3 players pack

Level 22: 84+x 4 players pack

Level 23: Pinged Pass+ EVO

Level 24: 84+x 5 players pack

Level 25: TOTS Thompson

Level 26: 85+ x2 players pack

Level 27: 85+ x3 players pack

Level 28: 1 of 4 86+ player pick

Level 29: 1 of 5 86+ player pick

Level 30: Flashback Cuadrado or Flashback Pepe or 85+x 7 players pack

Level 31: Technical+ EVO

Level 32: 1 of 4 87+ player pick

Level 33: Bruiser+ EVO

Level 34: 1 of 4 88+ player pick

Level 35: TOTS Dan Burn or 85+ x10 players pack

Level 36: 86+ x5 players pack

Level 37: Season 7 ladder excellence EVO

Level 38: 88+ x5 players pack

Level 39: 90+ x2 players pack

Level 40: TOTS Ferran Torres or 89+x 7 players pack

The final reward for the regular EA FC 25 Season 7: Team of the Season ladder is a 95-rated TOTS Torres from FC Barcelona.

These are the Premium Season Pass rewards for EA FC 25 Season 7: Team of the Season:

Level 1: Flashback Lala

Level 2: Bundle reward (Hero Energy Kit badge/ Heroes boots/ 20000 clubs coins)

Level 3: 83+ x7 players pack

Level 4: Heroes Burgundy lightning pattern

Level 5: TOTS Mertens

Level 6: Heroes Orange lightning pattern

Level 7: 78+ x3 players pack

Level 8: 78+ x5 players pack

Level 9: TOTS Retro 18 EVO

Level 10: Tiki Taka+ EVO

Level 11: Heroes Orange Lightning pattern

Level 12: 82+ x5 players pack

Level 13: Bundled reward(Hero Energy Home kit/ Victory FC leg tattoo/ 20000 clubs coins)

Level 14: 82+ x7 players pack

Level 15: 82+ x10 players pack

Level 16: Role++ EVO bundle

Level 17: 84+ x2 players pack

Level 18: Bundled reward (Hero Energy pitch trophy/ Heroes Burgundy lightning pattern boots/ 20000 clubs coins)

Level 19: 83+ x3 players pack

Level 20: 10000 SP

Level 21: 83+ x5 players pack

Level 22: Draft Token

Level 23: Bundled reward (Vanity Ball/ Heroes Orange Lightning pattern gloves/ 20000 clubs coins)

Level 24: 83+ x10 players pack

Level 25: Flashback Martinez or Flashback van de Beek

Level 26: TOTS Retro 20 EVO

Level 27: 84+ x4 players pack

Level 28: Bundled Reward (Hero Energy VIP area/ Heroes Magenta lightning tattoo/ 20000 clubs coins)

Level 29: 84+ x5 players pack

Level 30: TOTS Gosens

Level 31: TOTS Retro 19 EVO

Level 32: 85+ x2 players pack

Level 33: 85+ x3 players pack

Level 34: 86+ x2 players pack

Level 35: Flashback Chiesa or Flashback Batshuayi

Level 36: Finesse Shot+ EVO

Level 37: Bundled reward (Two draft Token and coin boost)

Level 38: Anticipate+ EVO

Level 39: 88+ x5 players pack

Level 40: Immortals Ribery or 90+ x4 players pack

Most of the packs offered by the premium pass in EA FC 25 Season 7: Team of the Season are tradeable as well.

Level 40 Immortals Ribery (Image via EA Sports)

While the free season ladder has amazing rewards, the 96-rated Immortals Ribery and tradeable packs make the Premium Pass in EA FC 25 Season 7: Team of the Season worth the coins or FC Points.

