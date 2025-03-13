All EA FC 25 Season 6 Memory Lane rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Season 6 Memory Lane rewards in Ultimate Team, and some very overpowered and exciting FUT Birthday players are up for grabs. With this being the first season pass this year to feature players from this promo, the higher-tier rewards have the potential to be elite-tier on the virtual pitch.

The previous season of Ultimate Team focused on Brazilian players, with a World Tour version of Roberto Firmino being the final reward. However, the EA FC 25 Season 6 Memory Lane rewards are much better, with FUT Birthday Saeed Al Owairan being the level 40 player.

EA FC 25 Season 6 Memory Lane is now live in Ultimate Team

The ongoing FUT Birthday promo has introduced some amazing players with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. While the likes of Ronaldinho, Patrick Vieira, Erling Haaland and Rafael Leao are available via packs, the EA FC 25 Season 6 Memory Lane rewards have other exciting inclusions as well.

Players can choose between Capdevila and Nakata at level 35 (Image via EA Sports)

FUT Birthday Hero items like Al Owairan, Nakata and Capdevila are among the players featured in the season pass. They will all be exceptional in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. On top of this, there are some amazing cosmetic items and packs up for grabs.

Here is a look at all the EA FC 25 Season 6 Memory Lane rewards:

Level 1: Bundle reward (Carnival tifo+ Player pick+ FoF feathers tattoo+ FoF sunglasses+ 25000 club coins)

Level 2: 1 of 4 80+ player pick

Level 3: 80+ x 3 players pack

Level 4: Bundle reward (Player pick+ FoF purple facemask+ FoF blue sunglasses+ 25000 club coins)

Level 5: World Tour Abdulhamid

Level 6: 78+x 5 players pack

Level 7: Bundle reward (Carnival stadium theme+ Player pick+ FoF feather boots+ 25000 club coins)

Level 8: 81+x 3 players pack

Level 9: Bundle reward (Carnival XL tifo+ 82+x3 players pack + FoF purple bandana+ FoF blue logo hat+ 25000 club coins)

Level 10: Foundations Koulibaly or Foundations Kessie

Level 11: Bundle reward (Player pick+ FoF flaming ball tattoo+ 25000 club coins)

Level 12: 83+x 2 players pack

Level 13: Bundle reward (Carnival animated tifo + 83+x2 players pack + FoF blue confetti helmet + 25000 club coins)

Level 14: 1 of 4 83+ player pick

Level 15: FUT Birthday Florenzi or FUT Birthday Hummels

Level 16: 1 of 2 84+ player pick

Level 17: 1 of 3 84+ player pick

Level 18: 1 of 4 84+ player pick

Level 19: 1 of 5 84+ player pick

Level 20: FUT Birthday Jones or FUT Birthday Kone

Level 21: 81+ x11 players pack

Level 22: 81+ x15 players pack

Level 23: 82+ x10 players pack

Level 24: 83+ x5 players pack

Level 25: FUT Birthday Balotelli or FUT Birthday Willian or 86+ x3 players pack

Level 26: 83+ x7 players pack

Level 27: 83+ x10 players pack

Level 28: 84+ x3 players pack

Level 29: 86+ x2 players pack

Level 30: FUT Birthday Renato Sanches or FUT Birthday Kimpembe or 86+ x5 players pack

Level 31: 84+ x4 players pack

Level 32: 84+ x5 players pack

Level 33: Cosmetic EVO

Level 34: Cosmetic EVO

Level 35: FUT Birthday Capdevila or FUT Birthday Nakata or 85+ x7 players pack

Level 36: 85+ x7 players pack

Level 37: Cosmetic EVO

Level 38: 85+ x10 players pack

Level 39: 87+ x10 players pack

Level 40: FUT Birthday Al Owairan or 87+ x15 players pack

These EA FC 25 Season 6 Memory Lane rewards are going to be extremely beneficial for players, especially with so many special players being up for grabs.

Al Owairan is the level 40 reward (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Season 6 Memory Lane will be active for a total of 41 days. Gamers can progress in the season ladder by obtaining SP via objectives.

