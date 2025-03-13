All EA FC 25 Season 6 Memory Lane rewards

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Season 6 Memory Lane rewards in Ultimate Team, and some very overpowered and exciting FUT Birthday players are up for grabs. With this being the first season pass this year to feature players from this promo, the higher-tier rewards have the potential to be elite-tier on the virtual pitch.
The previous season of Ultimate Team focused on Brazilian players, with a World Tour version of Roberto Firmino being the final reward. However, the EA FC 25 Season 6 Memory Lane rewards are much better, with FUT Birthday Saeed Al Owairan being the level 40 player.
EA FC 25 Season 6 Memory Lane is now live in Ultimate Team
The ongoing FUT Birthday promo has introduced some amazing players with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. While the likes of Ronaldinho, Patrick Vieira, Erling Haaland and Rafael Leao are available via packs, the EA FC 25 Season 6 Memory Lane rewards have other exciting inclusions as well.
FUT Birthday Hero items like Al Owairan, Nakata and Capdevila are among the players featured in the season pass. They will all be exceptional in their respective positions under the FC IQ system. On top of this, there are some amazing cosmetic items and packs up for grabs.
Here is a look at all the EA FC 25 Season 6 Memory Lane rewards:
- Level 1: Bundle reward (Carnival tifo+ Player pick+ FoF feathers tattoo+ FoF sunglasses+ 25000 club coins)
- Level 2: 1 of 4 80+ player pick
- Level 3: 80+ x 3 players pack
- Level 4: Bundle reward (Player pick+ FoF purple facemask+ FoF blue sunglasses+ 25000 club coins)
- Level 5: World Tour Abdulhamid
- Level 6: 78+x 5 players pack
- Level 7: Bundle reward (Carnival stadium theme+ Player pick+ FoF feather boots+ 25000 club coins)
- Level 8: 81+x 3 players pack
- Level 9: Bundle reward (Carnival XL tifo+ 82+x3 players pack + FoF purple bandana+ FoF blue logo hat+ 25000 club coins)
- Level 10: Foundations Koulibaly or Foundations Kessie
- Level 11: Bundle reward (Player pick+ FoF flaming ball tattoo+ 25000 club coins)
- Level 12: 83+x 2 players pack
- Level 13: Bundle reward (Carnival animated tifo + 83+x2 players pack + FoF blue confetti helmet + 25000 club coins)
- Level 14: 1 of 4 83+ player pick
- Level 15: FUT Birthday Florenzi or FUT Birthday Hummels
- Level 16: 1 of 2 84+ player pick
- Level 17: 1 of 3 84+ player pick
- Level 18: 1 of 4 84+ player pick
- Level 19: 1 of 5 84+ player pick
- Level 20: FUT Birthday Jones or FUT Birthday Kone
- Level 21: 81+ x11 players pack
- Level 22: 81+ x15 players pack
- Level 23: 82+ x10 players pack
- Level 24: 83+ x5 players pack
- Level 25: FUT Birthday Balotelli or FUT Birthday Willian or 86+ x3 players pack
- Level 26: 83+ x7 players pack
- Level 27: 83+ x10 players pack
- Level 28: 84+ x3 players pack
- Level 29: 86+ x2 players pack
- Level 30: FUT Birthday Renato Sanches or FUT Birthday Kimpembe or 86+ x5 players pack
- Level 31: 84+ x4 players pack
- Level 32: 84+ x5 players pack
- Level 33: Cosmetic EVO
- Level 34: Cosmetic EVO
- Level 35: FUT Birthday Capdevila or FUT Birthday Nakata or 85+ x7 players pack
- Level 36: 85+ x7 players pack
- Level 37: Cosmetic EVO
- Level 38: 85+ x10 players pack
- Level 39: 87+ x10 players pack
- Level 40: FUT Birthday Al Owairan or 87+ x15 players pack
These EA FC 25 Season 6 Memory Lane rewards are going to be extremely beneficial for players, especially with so many special players being up for grabs.
The EA FC 25 Season 6 Memory Lane will be active for a total of 41 days. Gamers can progress in the season ladder by obtaining SP via objectives.