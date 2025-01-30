All rewards in EA FC 25 Season 5: Future is Yours 

The latest season of Ultimate Team is now live, with Road to the Final players being up for grabs in EA FC 25 Season 5. This is the first instance of RTTF players being added to the game this year, and these items have received some massive boosts that will be worth grinding for over the course of the season.
The themed nation for EA FC 25 Season 5 is Brazil. Just like in Season 4, where the themed nation was England, there are some amazing boosted players from Brazil on the progress ladder. This includes the likes of Roberto Firmino, who is available as an option at the final tier.
The EA FC 25 Season 5 rewards are now available in Ultimate Team
The most exciting player items in the EA FC 25 Season 5 progress ladder are Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai and FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo. With both these clubs being amongst the favorites to win the Champions League, these items are likely to receive further upgrades.
There are plenty of packs up for grabs during the upcoming Future Stars, Grassroots Greats, or RTTF events.
These are all the EA FC 25 Season 5 rewards:
- Level 1: Bundle reward (Victory Tifo/ 78+x3 players pack/ Victory Ball left leg tattoo/ Victory Silver Sports glasses/ 15000 clubs coins)
- Level 2: 78+ x5 players pack
- Level 3: 1of3 80+ player pick
- Level 4: Bundle reward (Victory animated tifo/ Hunter/ Shadow/ Victory Silver gloves/ Victory Striped gold boots)
- Level 5: World Tour Samuel Lino
- Level 6: 80+x 3 players pack
- Level 7: Bundle reward (Victory Stadium theme/ 80+x5 players pack/ Victory Trophy right leg tattoo/ Victory gold goggles/ 15000 clubs coins)
- Level 8: 80+x7 players pack
- Level 9: Bundle reward (81+x2 players pack/ 15000 clubs coins/ Victory Blue gradient manager scarf)
- Level 10: RTTF Adli/ RTTF Adarabioyo
- Level 11: 81+x3 players pack
- Level 12: Bundle reward (3 of 10 75+ players pick/ 15000 clubs coins/ Manager tie)
- Level 13: 5 of 10 75+ player pick
- Level 14: 3 of 10 80+ player pick
- Level 15: 81+x5 players pack
- Level 16: 81+x7 players pack
- Level 17: 82+x3 players pack
- Level 18: 1 of 3 83+ player pick
- Level 19: 1 of 4 83+ player pick
- Level 20: RTTF Inaki Williams/ RTTF Gigot
- Level 21: 1 of 5 83+ player pick
- Level 22: 1 of 2 84+ player pick
- Level 23: 1 of 3 84+ player pick
- Level 24: 83+ x2 players pack
- Level 25: RTTF Damaris Egurrola/ RTTF Alessia Russo
- Level 26: 82+x10 players pack
- Level 27: 83+x5 players pack
- Level 28: 83+x7 players pack
- Level 29: 83+x5 midfielders pack
- Level 30: World Tour Bruno Guimaraes
- Level 31: 83+x10 players pack
- Level 32: 84+x2 players pack
- Level 33: 84+x4 players pack
- Level 34: 84+x5 players pack
- Level 35: RTTF Szoboszlai/ RTTF Olmo
- Level 36: 85+x3 players pack
- Level 37: Season ladder excellence cosmetic EVO
- Level 38: 87+x3 players pack
- Level 39: 85+x10 players pack
- Level 40: World Tour Firmino/ 1 of 3 88+ Mixed Icon player pick/ 87+x10 players pack
The choice between Dani Olmo and Szoboszlai makes the EA FC 25 Season 5 rewards extremely intriguing. Both items have the potential for future upgrades and will prove to be excellent in the current meta of the title.
There are other amazing players available in EA FC 25 Season 5 rewards, including World Tour versions of Roberto Firmino and Bruno Guimaraes. The packs could also prove to be really useful during future promos.