All rewards in EA FC 25 Season 5: Future is Yours 

The latest season of Ultimate Team is now live, with Road to the Final players being up for grabs in EA FC 25 Season 5. This is the first instance of RTTF players being added to the game this year, and these items have received some massive boosts that will be worth grinding for over the course of the season.

The themed nation for EA FC 25 Season 5 is Brazil. Just like in Season 4, where the themed nation was England, there are some amazing boosted players from Brazil on the progress ladder. This includes the likes of Roberto Firmino, who is available as an option at the final tier.

The EA FC 25 Season 5 rewards are now available in Ultimate Team

The most exciting player items in the EA FC 25 Season 5 progress ladder are Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai and FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo. With both these clubs being amongst the favorites to win the Champions League, these items are likely to receive further upgrades.

The season has 40 levels (Image via EA Sports)

There are plenty of packs up for grabs during the upcoming Future Stars, Grassroots Greats, or RTTF events.

These are all the EA FC 25 Season 5 rewards:

Level 1: Bundle reward (Victory Tifo/ 78+x3 players pack/ Victory Ball left leg tattoo/ Victory Silver Sports glasses/ 15000 clubs coins)

Level 2: 78+ x5 players pack

Level 3: 1of3 80+ player pick

Level 4: Bundle reward (Victory animated tifo/ Hunter/ Shadow/ Victory Silver gloves/ Victory Striped gold boots)

Level 5: World Tour Samuel Lino

Level 6: 80+x 3 players pack

Level 7: Bundle reward (Victory Stadium theme/ 80+x5 players pack/ Victory Trophy right leg tattoo/ Victory gold goggles/ 15000 clubs coins)

Level 8: 80+x7 players pack

Level 9: Bundle reward (81+x2 players pack/ 15000 clubs coins/ Victory Blue gradient manager scarf)

Level 10: RTTF Adli/ RTTF Adarabioyo

Level 11: 81+x3 players pack

Level 12: Bundle reward (3 of 10 75+ players pick/ 15000 clubs coins/ Manager tie)

Level 13: 5 of 10 75+ player pick

Level 14: 3 of 10 80+ player pick

Level 15: 81+x5 players pack

Level 16: 81+x7 players pack

Level 17: 82+x3 players pack

Level 18: 1 of 3 83+ player pick

Level 19: 1 of 4 83+ player pick

Level 20: RTTF Inaki Williams/ RTTF Gigot

Level 21: 1 of 5 83+ player pick

Level 22: 1 of 2 84+ player pick

Level 23: 1 of 3 84+ player pick

Level 24: 83+ x2 players pack

Level 25: RTTF Damaris Egurrola/ RTTF Alessia Russo

Level 26: 82+x10 players pack

Level 27: 83+x5 players pack

Level 28: 83+x7 players pack

Level 29: 83+x5 midfielders pack

Level 30: World Tour Bruno Guimaraes

Level 31: 83+x10 players pack

Level 32: 84+x2 players pack

Level 33: 84+x4 players pack

Level 34: 84+x5 players pack

Level 35: RTTF Szoboszlai/ RTTF Olmo

Level 36: 85+x3 players pack

Level 37: Season ladder excellence cosmetic EVO

Level 38: 87+x3 players pack

Level 39: 85+x10 players pack

Level 40: World Tour Firmino/ 1 of 3 88+ Mixed Icon player pick/ 87+x10 players pack

The choice between Dani Olmo and Szoboszlai makes the EA FC 25 Season 5 rewards extremely intriguing. Both items have the potential for future upgrades and will prove to be excellent in the current meta of the title.

Firmino has excellent stats (Image via EA Sports)

There are other amazing players available in EA FC 25 Season 5 rewards, including World Tour versions of Roberto Firmino and Bruno Guimaraes. The packs could also prove to be really useful during future promos.

