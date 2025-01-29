EA FC 25 leaks: Johan Cruyff rumored to arrive as a Future Stars Icon

The Future Stars promo will arrive soon in Ultimate Team, and a recent leak from X/FUT Sheriff suggests that Dutch legend Johan Cruyff will be part of the promo as a Future Stars Icon. The legendary playmaker is regarded as one of the best footballers ever, and his base version is already elite-tier in the current meta of the game.

The former FC Barcelona superstar has a 93-rated base item in Ultimate Team with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. His sublime dribbling skills, lethal finishing, and excellent passing make him a force to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch, so his leaked Future Stars Icon version will undoubtedly be amongst the best attackers in EA FC 25.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable leaks in the past.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Johan Cruyff Future Stars Icon item has been leaked on social media

The Future Stars promo was first introduced in FIFA 19 and has been a staple of the Ultimate Team game cycle ever since. It usually follows the Team of the Year event and provides boosted versions to the most promising youngsters in the sport. Future Stars Icons were first added to the game in EA FC 24, and Johan Cruyff is rumored to be part of the event in EA FC 25.

He already has an On This Day Icon SBC version in Ultimate Team this year, but this item was severely downgraded compared to his base item. Despite being only 88-rated overall, the SBC was still really popular amongst gamers, so it is reasonable to believe that his leaked promo version will be even more hyped.

What will the EA FC 25 Johan Cruyff Future Stars item look like?

Expand Tweet

While the exact overall rating and stats of the rumored promo card are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests he will be 95-rated with the following exceptional attributes:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 93

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 44

Physicality: 75

He is also rumored to possess the First Touch+ and Technical+ PlayStyles, which are exceptional traits for a playmaking attacker after the recent Gameplay Refresh Update. He will also certainly retain his five-star skill moves and five-star weak foot, making him a lethal attacker on the virtual pitch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback