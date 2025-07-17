All leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 2 players

The EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 2 players have been leaked on social media by X/FUTSheriff, which is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for such leaks. If these rumors are to be believed, the second batch is going to be even more impressive than the first, especially with even more 99-rated items being featured.

Ad

The first selection of FUTTIES players included 99-rated versions of superstars like Pele, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal, with 98-rated versions of Paolo Maldini and Lauren James also being in the mix. However, the EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 2 roster could potentially be even better due to Lionel Messi and Ronaldo Nazario spearheading the squad.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff.

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 2 lineup has been leaked on social media

The previous Shapeshifters promo introduced players with five PlayStyle+ traits for the first time in Ultimate Team. The FUTTIES event has taken this a step further by providing such traits to 99-rated players as well, and the EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 2 squad is rumored to feature four such players.

Ad

Trending

The legendary duo of Ronaldo Nazario and Lionel Messi will headline this promo release in Ultimate Team. While the former already has a 96-rated Immortals item, the latter received a 97-rated version during Team of the Season. They could now potentially receive 99-rated items.

Expand Tweet

Ad

These are all the leaked EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 2 players along with their rumored overall ratings:

Ronaldo Nazario: 99

Lionel Messi: 99

Nuno Mendes: 99

Caroline Graham Hansen: 99

Vinicius Jr: 98

Samuel Eto'o: 98

Gianluigi Buffon: 98

Dayot Upamecano: 97

William Saliba: 97

Marcus Thuram: 97

Lillian Thuram: 97

Aurelien Tchouameni: 97

Carles Puyol: 97

Park Ji Sung: 97

Ronald Koeman: 97

Michael Essien: 97

Kanu: 97

Debinha: 97

Fernando Torres: 97

Taylor Flint: 96

Most of these players are fan-favorites in the world of Ultimate Team and already possess top-tier special items. While the 99-rated players will certainly steal the show, the lower-rated players will also possess the abilities to excel in their respective positions under the FC IQ system.

The likes of Eto'o, Saliba, Tchouameni, Vinicius Jr and Lillian Thuram in particular will be elite-tier on the virtual pitch. Their inclusion in the EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 2 squad will only make the promo even more exciting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More