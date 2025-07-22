Time until Phrolova releases in Wuthering Waves

By Akash Paul
Published Jul 22, 2025 19:36 GMT
Image showing Phrolova in Wuthering Waves
Phrolova in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Phrolova is an upcoming Resonator in Wuthering Waves, hailing from the Havoc element. Kuro Games scheduled her banner release during the first phase of the version 2.5 update, which releases on July 24, 2025. She is one of the most popular Resonators in the game, given her antagonistic background backed by a strong playable kit.

As a result, many players would want to summon her from the limited-time banner. This article will help track Phrolova’s release in WuWa 2.5, with an official countdown.

When does Phrolova come out in Wuthering Waves?

According to the official schedule, Phrolova will be released in the first phase of Wuthering Waves 2.5. Therefore, her banner should go live with the update on July 24, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). She will arrive in the American server on July 24, 2025, although the timing will vary accordingly.

The time zone differences could confuse those tracking her banner. Thus, we have added a universal countdown below, which actively displays the time until Phrolova releases in WuWa:

Here is Phrolova’s banner release schedule across major regions:

America (July 23, 2025)

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (July 24, 2025)

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (July 24, 2025)

  • India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
  • Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Phrolova's banner will be available in WuWa 2.5 till August 14, 2025.

Wuthering Waves Phrolova banner details

Phrolova&#039;s banner has been announced (Image via Kuro Games)
Phrolova's banner has been announced (Image via Kuro Games)

Phrolova is the only new 5-star Resonator in the Wuthering Waves 2.5 banner. The other convenes are reserved for rerun characters. Here are all the 5-star and 4-star units you can obtain during Phase 1:

  • Phrolova (5-star) - Havoc, Rectifier
  • Roccia (5-star) - Havoc, Gauntlet
  • Taoqi (4-star) - Havoc, Broadblade
  • Lumi (4-star) - Electro, Broadblade
  • Yuanwu (4-star) - Electro, Gauntlet

The corresponding weapon banner will feature the signature options of the 5-star characters. The Lethen Elegy is Phrolova’s rectifier, while the Tragicomedy gauntlet belongs to Roccia.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

About the author
Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Know More

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
