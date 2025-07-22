Time until Phrolova releases in Wuthering Waves

Phrolova is an upcoming Resonator in Wuthering Waves, hailing from the Havoc element. Kuro Games scheduled her banner release during the first phase of the version 2.5 update, which releases on July 24, 2025. She is one of the most popular Resonators in the game, given her antagonistic background backed by a strong playable kit.As a result, many players would want to summon her from the limited-time banner. This article will help track Phrolova’s release in WuWa 2.5, with an official countdown.When does Phrolova come out in Wuthering Waves?According to the official schedule, Phrolova will be released in the first phase of Wuthering Waves 2.5. Therefore, her banner should go live with the update on July 24, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). She will arrive in the American server on July 24, 2025, although the timing will vary accordingly.The time zone differences could confuse those tracking her banner. Thus, we have added a universal countdown below, which actively displays the time until Phrolova releases in WuWa:Here is Phrolova’s banner release schedule across major regions:America (July 23, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pmEurope (July 24, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 amAsia (July 24, 2025)India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): 11 amPhilippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 12 pmPhrolova's banner will be available in WuWa 2.5 till August 14, 2025.Wuthering Waves Phrolova banner detailsPhrolova's banner has been announced (Image via Kuro Games)Phrolova is the only new 5-star Resonator in the Wuthering Waves 2.5 banner. The other convenes are reserved for rerun characters. Here are all the 5-star and 4-star units you can obtain during Phase 1:Phrolova (5-star) - Havoc, RectifierRoccia (5-star) - Havoc, GauntletTaoqi (4-star) - Havoc, BroadbladeLumi (4-star) - Electro, BroadbladeYuanwu (4-star) - Electro, GauntletThe corresponding weapon banner will feature the signature options of the 5-star characters. The Lethen Elegy is Phrolova’s rectifier, while the Tragicomedy gauntlet belongs to Roccia.Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.