Wuthering Waves 2.5 banners schedule

Kuro Games has officially conducted the Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream on July 18, 2025, to unveil details regarding the upcoming update. The version 2.5 banner announcement was among the highlights of the telecast, as it will introduce Phrolova, an antagonist, to the playable roster. Players will certainly be intrigued to summon her, if not the rerun characters.

Yes, multiple Resonator reruns will be featured alongside Phrolova in the next patch. This article further discusses the WuWa 2.5 banners schedule and their characters.

All Wuthering Waves 2.5 banners

Phase 1 - Phrolova and Roccia

Phrolova banner in version 2.5 (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 drip marketing revealed Phrolova, confirming her arrival in the next patch. The version 2.5 livestream validated her banner phase. She is featured in the first half according to the official schedule. So, her banner will be available with the update on July 24, 2025.

Phrolova is one of the most highly anticipated characters in the game, as she is a major antagonist in the story. As a playable Resonator, she will join the Havoc roster, wielding a Rectifier. She is the only new character in the patch but will be accompanied by Roccia.

This list details the characters featured in the first phase of version 2.5:

Phrolova (5-star) - Havoc, Rectifier

(5-star) - Havoc, Rectifier Roccia (5-star) - Havoc, Gauntlet

(5-star) - Havoc, Gauntlet Taoqi (4-star) - Havoc, Boradblade

(4-star) - Havoc, Boradblade Lumi (4-star) - Electro, Boradblade

(4-star) - Electro, Boradblade Yuanwu (4-star) - Electro, Gauntlet

The corresponding weapon banner in every update usually features the signature options of the 5-star characters. In this case, Phrolova’s rectifier, called the Lethen Elegy, will be obtainable, alongside the Tragicomedy gauntlet.

Phase 2 - Brant and Cantarella

Brant rerun banner in version 2.5 (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream also confirmed that Brant and Cantarella rerun banners will be available second phase of the update. The former is a hybrid sub-DPS unit from the Fusion roster, capable of dealing massive damage with his pistol and can heal allies whenever necessary.

Cantarella, hailing from the Havoc attribute, has a similar hybrid team role, being able to launch off-field attacks and regenerate teammates' health. Unfortunately, we don't have an exact release date for their arrival yet.

This list outlines all the characters players can obtain during Phase 2:

Brant (5-star) - Fusion, Sword

(5-star) - Fusion, Sword Cantarella (5-star) - Havoc, Rectifier

(5-star) - Havoc, Rectifier Danjin (4-star) - Havoc, Sword

(4-star) - Havoc, Sword Yangyang (4-star) - Aero, Sword

(4-star) - Aero, Sword Mortefi (4-star) - Fusion, Pistol

The weapon banner in patch 2.5’s second phase will feature the Unflickering Valor (Brant’s sword) and Whisper of Sirens (Cantarella’s rectifier).

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

