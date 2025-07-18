Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream codes expiry time and rewards

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream conducted on July 18, 2025, provided a glimpse at the upcoming update. Players can expect to see new banners, events, and Phrolova's official debut in the next patch. The telecast host has also shared a total of three special redemption codes containing 300 Astrites and various in-game resources.

They are available for a limited time and must be redeemed manually via the official method. This article further discusses the WuWa 2.5 livestream code rewards and their expiry time.

Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream codes, rewards, and expiry time

Version 2.5 livestream code (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream codes were officially announced on July 18, 2025. They are specified in the following list, along with the rewards:

ILLUSIONHAUNTS - Astrite x 100, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medum Revival Inhaler x2

- Astrite x 100, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medum Revival Inhaler x2 DREAMSPERSIST - Astrite x100, Advanced Energy Core x3, Medium Nutrient Block x2

- Astrite x100, Advanced Energy Core x3, Medium Nutrient Block x2 THISISFINALE - Astrite x100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x3, Shell Credit x 20000

The WuWa 2.5 livestream codes are available for a limited time, so we recommend redeeming them quickly to avoid missing out. It was indicated in the telecast that the offer will expire on July 20, 2025, at 8:59 AM (PT).

The countdown below will help readers track the expiry time:

How to redeem Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream codes

How to redeem livestream codes (Image via Kuro Games)

Unlike HoYoverse titles, Kuro Games offers a single method to redeem any Wuthering Waves code, and it involves the in-game menu settings. Here are the detailed steps about how you can complete the process:

Boot up the game from any device.

Log in to your account using proper credentials.

Wait for the character to appear on the screen and enter the Pause menu. It opens when you click on the icon located at the top-right corner or press the ESC button on your keyboard.

Click on the cogwheel icon to open the Settings menu.

Navigate to the Other Settings tab.

Find and click on the Redemption Code button. Doing so will open a pop-up window.

Insert the code in the blank area.

Click Confirm to exchange the rewards.

Use the above steps to redeem the remaining livestream codes.

Upon completing the redemption process, the 300x Astrite and other rewards will be delivered to your account via the in-game mailing system. You can access it by clicking on the envelope icon in the Pause menu. Make sure to also click the Claim button below the mail to transfer the freebies to your inventory.

