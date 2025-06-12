Wuthering Waves 2.4 redeem codes

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Jun 21, 2025 06:18 GMT
Wuthering Waves 2.4 redeem codes
Version 2.4 is now available (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves 2.4 update is out, bringing new content, events, characters and more. You can obtain a set of rewards by completing various challenges in the latest patch, including the featured events and exploration in the latest region of Septimont. Besides that, there is an available redemption code that you can exchange for items such as Astrites.

Ad

This article will cover the Wuthering Waves 2.4 redeem codes.

Wuthering Waves 2.4 redeem codes and rewards

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here are all the active Wuthering Waves 2.4 redeem codes.

  • WUTHERINGGIFT: Astrites x 50, Premium Resonance Potions x 2, Medium Energy Bag x 2, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2, Shell Credits x 10,000
  • SOLARISSEASIDESTORY: 90 x Astrites
  • SUMMERSHALLNOTFADE: 90 x Astrites

Note: This list will be updated if Kuro Games reveals more codes in the future

Keep in mind that some codes have an expiration window. It is ideal to redeem them as soon as you can.

Also Read: How to beat Lioness of Glory in Wuthering Waves

Ad

How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves

Redemption window (Image via Kuro Games)
Redemption window (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow these steps to exchange the Wuthering Waves 2.4 redeem codes

Ad
  • Launch WuWa from any device.
  • Head to the Pause menu by clicking on the icon located at the top-right corner or by pressing the ESC button on your keyboard.
  • Open the Settings menu by clicking on the cogwheel icon.
  • Navigate to the Other Settings tab.
  • Find the Redemption Code button and click on it to open the pop-up window.
  • Insert the code in the dialogue box.
  • Press Confirm to complete the exchange.
  • Repeat the same steps for the remaining codes, if there are any left.
Ad

Recently Expired Wuthering Waves redeem codes

  • SHADOWOFGLORY: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 4, Advanced Energy Core x 5
  • FLAMESOFHEART: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000
  • AGONISON: Astrite x 100, Weekly Challenge Supply Pack x 1, Advanced Sealed Tube x 2
  • 1STANNIVERSARY: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 3, Advanced Energy Core x 3
  • EVERFLOWING: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000
  • WITHYOU: Astrite x 100, Premium Tuner x 20, Advanced Sealed Tube x 5
  • WUWA4PC: Astrites x 50, Shell Credits x 20,000
  • WHOAMI: Astrite x 100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x 3, Shell Credits x 20,000
  • LEVIATHAN: Astrite x 100, Advanced Energy Core x 3, Medium Nutrient Block x 2
  • IMPERATOR: Astrite x 100, Advanced Resonance Potion x 3, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2
  • DCARD3VN7M: Medium Resonance Potions x 5, Medium Energy Cores x 5, Shell Credits x 500
  • BAHAMUTKXMHM: Medium Resonance Potions x 5, Medium Energy Cores x 5, Shell Credits x 500
Ad

Also Read: Best Cartethyia build in Wuthering Waves

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications