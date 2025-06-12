Wuthering Waves 2.4 update is out, bringing new content, events, characters and more. You can obtain a set of rewards by completing various challenges in the latest patch, including the featured events and exploration in the latest region of Septimont. Besides that, there is an available redemption code that you can exchange for items such as Astrites.

This article will cover the Wuthering Waves 2.4 redeem codes.

Wuthering Waves 2.4 redeem codes and rewards

Here are all the active Wuthering Waves 2.4 redeem codes.

WUTHERINGGIFT: Astrites x 50, Premium Resonance Potions x 2, Medium Energy Bag x 2, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2, Shell Credits x 10,000

Astrites x 50, Premium Resonance Potions x 2, Medium Energy Bag x 2, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2, Shell Credits x 10,000 SOLARISSEASIDESTORY: 90 x Astrites

90 x Astrites SUMMERSHALLNOTFADE: 90 x Astrites

Note: This list will be updated if Kuro Games reveals more codes in the future

Keep in mind that some codes have an expiration window. It is ideal to redeem them as soon as you can.

How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves

Redemption window (Image via Kuro Games)

Follow these steps to exchange the Wuthering Waves 2.4 redeem codes

Launch WuWa from any device.

Head to the Pause menu by clicking on the icon located at the top-right corner or by pressing the ESC button on your keyboard.

Open the Settings menu by clicking on the cogwheel icon.

Navigate to the Other Settings tab.

Find the Redemption Code button and click on it to open the pop-up window.

Insert the code in the dialogue box.

Press Confirm to complete the exchange.

Repeat the same steps for the remaining codes, if there are any left.

Recently Expired Wuthering Waves redeem codes

SHADOWOFGLORY : Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 4, Advanced Energy Core x 5

: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 4, Advanced Energy Core x 5 FLAMESOFHEART: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000

Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000 AGONISON : Astrite x 100, Weekly Challenge Supply Pack x 1, Advanced Sealed Tube x 2

: Astrite x 100, Weekly Challenge Supply Pack x 1, Advanced Sealed Tube x 2 1STANNIVERSARY: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 3, Advanced Energy Core x 3

Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 3, Advanced Energy Core x 3 EVERFLOWING: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000

Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000 WITHYOU: Astrite x 100, Premium Tuner x 20, Advanced Sealed Tube x 5

Astrite x 100, Premium Tuner x 20, Advanced Sealed Tube x 5 WUWA4PC: Astrites x 50, Shell Credits x 20,000

Astrites x 50, Shell Credits x 20,000 WHOAMI: Astrite x 100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x 3, Shell Credits x 20,000

Astrite x 100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x 3, Shell Credits x 20,000 LEVIATHAN: Astrite x 100, Advanced Energy Core x 3, Medium Nutrient Block x 2

Astrite x 100, Advanced Energy Core x 3, Medium Nutrient Block x 2 IMPERATOR: Astrite x 100, Advanced Resonance Potion x 3, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2

Astrite x 100, Advanced Resonance Potion x 3, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2 DCARD3VN7M : Medium Resonance Potions x 5, Medium Energy Cores x 5, Shell Credits x 500

: Medium Resonance Potions x 5, Medium Energy Cores x 5, Shell Credits x 500 BAHAMUTKXMHM: Medium Resonance Potions x 5, Medium Energy Cores x 5, Shell Credits x 500

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

