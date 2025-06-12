Wuthering Waves 2.4 update is out, bringing new content, events, characters and more. You can obtain a set of rewards by completing various challenges in the latest patch, including the featured events and exploration in the latest region of Septimont. Besides that, there is an available redemption code that you can exchange for items such as Astrites.
This article will cover the Wuthering Waves 2.4 redeem codes.
Wuthering Waves 2.4 redeem codes and rewards
Here are all the active Wuthering Waves 2.4 redeem codes.
- WUTHERINGGIFT: Astrites x 50, Premium Resonance Potions x 2, Medium Energy Bag x 2, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2, Shell Credits x 10,000
- SOLARISSEASIDESTORY: 90 x Astrites
- SUMMERSHALLNOTFADE: 90 x Astrites
Note: This list will be updated if Kuro Games reveals more codes in the future
Keep in mind that some codes have an expiration window. It is ideal to redeem them as soon as you can.
How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves
Follow these steps to exchange the Wuthering Waves 2.4 redeem codes
- Launch WuWa from any device.
- Head to the Pause menu by clicking on the icon located at the top-right corner or by pressing the ESC button on your keyboard.
- Open the Settings menu by clicking on the cogwheel icon.
- Navigate to the Other Settings tab.
- Find the Redemption Code button and click on it to open the pop-up window.
- Insert the code in the dialogue box.
- Press Confirm to complete the exchange.
- Repeat the same steps for the remaining codes, if there are any left.
Recently Expired Wuthering Waves redeem codes
- SHADOWOFGLORY: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 4, Advanced Energy Core x 5
- FLAMESOFHEART: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000
- AGONISON: Astrite x 100, Weekly Challenge Supply Pack x 1, Advanced Sealed Tube x 2
- 1STANNIVERSARY: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 3, Advanced Energy Core x 3
- EVERFLOWING: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000
- WITHYOU: Astrite x 100, Premium Tuner x 20, Advanced Sealed Tube x 5
- WUWA4PC: Astrites x 50, Shell Credits x 20,000
- WHOAMI: Astrite x 100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x 3, Shell Credits x 20,000
- LEVIATHAN: Astrite x 100, Advanced Energy Core x 3, Medium Nutrient Block x 2
- IMPERATOR: Astrite x 100, Advanced Resonance Potion x 3, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2
- DCARD3VN7M: Medium Resonance Potions x 5, Medium Energy Cores x 5, Shell Credits x 500
- BAHAMUTKXMHM: Medium Resonance Potions x 5, Medium Energy Cores x 5, Shell Credits x 500
