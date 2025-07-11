Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream codes release date and countdown

Kuro Games has officially announced the Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream, which will premiere globally on July 18, 2025. The Special Program will unveil the new content from the upcoming patch and showcase the characters featured in the next banners. Additionally, the host will share special redemption codes during the telecast that players can activate to claim free rewards like Astrites.

Ad

This article further discusses the release window of the WuWa 2.5 livestream codes.

Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream codes release details

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A total of three redemption codes will be dispatched at certain intervals during the Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream, which is scheduled to premiere on July 18, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). The timing may differ based on the viewer's location. To help fans track it, we have specified the telecast schedule across major regions in the following list:

Americas (July 18, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 4 am

: 4 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 5 am

: 5 am Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 6 am

: 6 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7 am

Ad

Europe (July 18, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 1 pm

: 1 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 2 pm

Asia (July 18, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST) : 4:30 pm

: 4:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) : 7 pm

: 7 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 8 pm

To watch the version 2.5 Special Program, viewers can tune in to the game’s YouTube and Twitch channels once the timer below reaches zero:

Ad

How to redeem Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream codes

How to redeem codes (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games has added an in-game feature to let you claim rewards from any active Wuthering Waves code. Follow the steps below to complete the activation process:

Ad

Boot up the game on any device.

Log in to the server using proper credentials.

Click the icon in the top-right corner (or the ESC key on PC) to access the Pause menu.

Click on the bottom-right icon to access the Settings menu.

Navigate to the Other Settings section and select Redemption Code.

Enter the livestream code in the dialogue box.

Press Confirm to claim the rewards.

Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.

Ad

The rewards will be dispatched to your account via the in-game mailing system. You can access the feature by clicking on the envelope icon within the Pause menu. Make sure to manually claim the freebies as soon as possible, as they expire after a while.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.