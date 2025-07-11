Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream date, time, and countdown

Kuro Games has announced the date for the special preview program of the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.5. The upcoming update is set to continue the adventures of Rover in the island nation of Rinascita and will feature the Fractsidus overseer, Phrolova, as one of the playable characters. Besides that, the livestream will also showcase everything new coming with version 2.5.
This article will cover the release date and time of the Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream.
Wuthering Waves 2.5 Special Program livestream date and time
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Version 2.5 is set to release soon, bringing in new content to the game as well as the next part of the Rinascita storyline. The main focus of this update will be the antagonistic Fractsidus Overseer, Phrolova, in Wuthering Waves, who will get her story told. The Preview Special Program will take place on July 18, 2025, at 19:00 (UTC+8) on the official Twitch and YouTube channels for the game.
Here are some of the major time zones around the world showcasing the time when the Wuthering Waves 3.5 special program will premiere.
Americas(July 18, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time: 4:00 AM
- Mountain Daylight Time: 5:00 AM
- Central Daylight Time: 6:00 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time: 7:00 AM
Europe (July 18, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time: 12:00 PM
- Central European Summer Time: 1:00 PM
- Eastern European Summer Time: 2:00 PM
Asia (July 18, 2025)
- Indian Standard Time: 4:30 PM
- China Standard Time: 7:00 PM
- Japanese Standard Time: 8:00 PM
- Korea Standard Time: 8:00 PM
Below you can find a countdown until the release of the Wuthering Waves 2.5 Special Program
What to Expect from the Wuthering Waves 2.5 Special Program
Version 2.5 will bring in new content to the game, such as new events, story updates, side quests, and more. Besides that, it will also bring in a new character, Phrolova, and her signature weapon. It is also expected that Kuro might rerun new characters such as Cantarella in Wuthering Waves, as she is yet to receive a rerun banner compared to the other 2.0 units.
The Wuthering Waves 2.5 livestream might also give us a surprise look at a new area expansion update to Septimont, which might become the focus of the next chapter of the game.
The Special Program will premiere on the game's official YouTube and Twitch channels on 18 July when the countdown above ends. You can expect Kuro Games to reveal the content on X and other social media platforms.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.