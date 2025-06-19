Wuthering Waves 2.5 drip marketing reveals Phrolova, an upcoming playable character

Kuro Games has finally revealed that Phrolova will become playable as part of the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update. The long-time overseer of the antagonistic Fractsidus group is set to be the first character from the opposite side to become playable in the title. She is also set to play a major role in the ongoing Septimont story of Wuthering Waves.

Phrolova will debut in the game's upcoming update, in the Wuthering Waves 2.5 version.

Phrolova revealed for the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update

The overseers of the Fractsidus faction have been a constant threat to the Rover and other people in Solaris-3 ever since their introduction in the game's plot. In Huanglong, the players have faced off against Scar, and in Rinascita, two of the overseers, including Phrolova, have been a major challenge that the Rover needed to overcome.

While the storyline of the City-State of Ragunna concluded with Phrolova's defeat at the hands of our protagonist, she has returned with a plan, alongside her associates, in the new area of Septimont.

Phrolova's character announcement post on various social media platforms had this to say about her:

"With the Lycoris gently swaying in her hand, she leads the notes of the melody as if conducting an orchestra. These tunes serve as her weapon—the frequencies in her grasp can be tranquil or plunge into chaos."

She was initially announced as part of a set of reveals of some characters in Wuthering Waves who are set to become playable in the future. While it is known that she will make her debut in the 2.5 update, it is still unclear during which phase of the version she will become playable.

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 version will be available on July 24, 2025, after the end of the current patch, and, likely, Phrolova will also make her playable debut on that date as part of the Phase 1 banners.

