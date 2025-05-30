Wuthering Waves announces Phrolova, Chisa, and more characters for future updates

With the Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream finally showcasing the upcoming patch containing the much-anticipated region of Septimont, Kuro Games has announced quite a few new playable characters across the game's social media handles. This includes some new faces, whom the Rovers have yet to encounter, as well as a familiar face.

Phrolova, one of the Overseers of the antagonistic Fractsidus organization and a key player in the first chapter of Rinsacita's story, is among them, with a couple of new faces whom we will likely meet in Septimont. With that said, let's take a look at all of the new Resonators unveiled by Kuro Games for Wuthering Waves.

Kuro Games unveils new characters for Wuthering Waves

Kuro Games unveiled six new Resonators for the upcoming updates of the game. This includes many new faces, alongside an old one like Phrolova, the primary antagonist of the first chapter of Rinascita's storyline. With the next story arc of the Island Nation's plot starting with version 2.4, it is expected that these Resonators will play an integral role in Rover's journey in the coming days.

New Resonators (Image via Kuro Games)

The following six Resonators were announced for the upcoming updates for the game:

Phrolova

Chisa

Qiuyuan

Galbrena

Iuno

Augusta

New Resonators (Image via Kuro Games)

We already got a glimpse of both Augusta and Iuno during the official WuWa 2.4 trailer. They are confirmed to play integral roles during Rover's journey in Septimont. Phrolova might also return, as the lingering threat of her and her associate still looms over the island nation of Rinascita.

Qiuyuan, as the name suggests, is most likely a Resonator for Jinzhou, and we might take a stop through the nation under Sentinel Jue while travelling to the next major destination, the much-teased New Federation. Chisa might be one of the Resonators from that land, as her aesthetic does not match that of either Jinzhou or Rinascita.

If the Wuthering Waves leaked character roadmap is correct, Phrolova, Augusta, and Iuno might make their playable debut soon, in the coming 2.x set of updates. Although, it is ideal to wait till the developers announces more information regarding the future of the game.

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

