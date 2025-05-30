Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, and everything new

Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream finally offered a glimpse of the long-awaited second city-state of Rinascita, Septimont. Rovers will be venturing beyond the borders of Ragunna City, and will meet new companions, partake in new ordeals, and face a new challenge. Wuthering Waves version 2.4 is set to release on June 11, 2025.

This article will summarize the Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream, focusing on the key details to understand.

Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream overview

1) New characters

New characters (Image via Kuro Games)

The Blessed Maiden of Rinascita, Cartethyia, is one of the most anticipated characters, and she will finally become playable in version 2.4. Lupa, the star gladiator of Septimont, will also make her playable debut.

2) New Weapons

Two new weapons will be added to the game with version 2.4 of Wuthering Waves.

Defier's Thorn (5-star): Sword for Cartethyia

Wildfire Mark (5-star): Broadblade for Lupa

New area and story: Septimont

Septimont (Image via Kuro Games)

Version 2.4 will finally take players to the second city-state of Rinascita, Septimont. Similar to Ragunna, there will be many puzzles and other exploration events tied to the new area.

In the new story, Rover will follow Cartethyia's trail, which will eventually take them to Septimont.

Banners

Banners (Image via Kuro Games)

As announced during the Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream, the following banners will be featured in the upcoming update:

Phase 1

5-Star: Cartethyia

4-Star: Aalto, Baizhi, Youhou

Phase 2

5-Star: Lupa

4-Star: Chixia, Sanhua, Taoqi

There will be no reruns in version 2.4, likely because of the Wuthering Waves anniversary banners featured in the ongoing 2.3 update.

Events

Version 2.4 will feature a brand new event called All Out! Towards the Peaks of Prestige. This will be a monster fighter-type event where you will need to pit your own set of echoes against others. Besides this, the following events were announced:

Banners Never Fall

The Everglorious Summit Exploration Event

Uncovering Past Heroes Photo Collection Event

Septimont Travel Atlas Exploration Event

Lollo Campaign Verification

Tactical Hologram Boss: Kelpie

Virtual Crisis: Frontier Trials

New enemies, bosses, echoes, and Sonata Effects

The following new echoes will be introduced with the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update:

Spectro Drake

Havoc Drake

Devotee's Flesh

Pilgrim's Shell

Kerasaur

The update will also add a new boss:

(Unknown): Embers of Glory

Two new sets were also announced during the 2.4 Livestream.

Windward Pilgrimage

Flaming Clawprint

New Store items

Changli's skin (Image via Kuro Games)

The following items will be added to the store with the upcoming 2.4 update:

Changli: Laurel Nymph outfit

Carlotta: Splashing Summer outfit

New Glider: Dawn Upon Thorns

All of these will be premium items and can be bought by using Lunites.

Quality of Life and System Optimizations

The following system optimizations were announced for Wuthering Waves version 2.4:

Global Filter added. This will allow you to adjust filter intensity to your liking

Improved Interactivity with Environment.

Reaching Jiznhou's Resonance Nexus will allow you to start the Rinascita questline.

Focus Mode for main story quests.

New in-game build guide.

Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream redemption codes

The following codes were announced during the Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream:

SHADOWOFGLORY : Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x4, Advanced Energy Core x5

: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x4, Advanced Energy Core x5 FLAMESOFHEART: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000

Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000 AGONISON: Astrite x100, Weekly Challenge Supply Pack x1, Advanced Sealed Tube x2

Kuro Games also announced 10x Radiant Tides for every Rover out there, which can be claimed after the version 2.4 launch.

