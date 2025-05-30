Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, and everything new

Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream finally offered a glimpse of the long-awaited second city-state of Rinascita, Septimont. Rovers will be venturing beyond the borders of Ragunna City, and will meet new companions, partake in new ordeals, and face a new challenge. Wuthering Waves version 2.4 is set to release on June 11, 2025.
This article will summarize the Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream, focusing on the key details to understand.
Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream overview
1) New characters
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Blessed Maiden of Rinascita, Cartethyia, is one of the most anticipated characters, and she will finally become playable in version 2.4. Lupa, the star gladiator of Septimont, will also make her playable debut.
2) New Weapons
Two new weapons will be added to the game with version 2.4 of Wuthering Waves.
- Defier's Thorn (5-star): Sword for Cartethyia
- Wildfire Mark (5-star): Broadblade for Lupa
New area and story: Septimont
Version 2.4 will finally take players to the second city-state of Rinascita, Septimont. Similar to Ragunna, there will be many puzzles and other exploration events tied to the new area.
In the new story, Rover will follow Cartethyia's trail, which will eventually take them to Septimont.
Banners
As announced during the Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream, the following banners will be featured in the upcoming update:
Phase 1
- 5-Star: Cartethyia
- 4-Star: Aalto, Baizhi, Youhou
Phase 2
- 5-Star: Lupa
- 4-Star: Chixia, Sanhua, Taoqi
There will be no reruns in version 2.4, likely because of the Wuthering Waves anniversary banners featured in the ongoing 2.3 update.
Events
Version 2.4 will feature a brand new event called All Out! Towards the Peaks of Prestige. This will be a monster fighter-type event where you will need to pit your own set of echoes against others. Besides this, the following events were announced:
- Banners Never Fall
- The Everglorious Summit Exploration Event
- Uncovering Past Heroes Photo Collection Event
- Septimont Travel Atlas Exploration Event
- Lollo Campaign Verification
- Tactical Hologram Boss: Kelpie
- Virtual Crisis: Frontier Trials
New enemies, bosses, echoes, and Sonata Effects
The following new echoes will be introduced with the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update:
- Spectro Drake
- Havoc Drake
- Devotee's Flesh
- Pilgrim's Shell
- Kerasaur
The update will also add a new boss:
- (Unknown): Embers of Glory
Two new sets were also announced during the 2.4 Livestream.
- Windward Pilgrimage
- Flaming Clawprint
New Store items
The following items will be added to the store with the upcoming 2.4 update:
- Changli: Laurel Nymph outfit
- Carlotta: Splashing Summer outfit
- New Glider: Dawn Upon Thorns
All of these will be premium items and can be bought by using Lunites.
Quality of Life and System Optimizations
The following system optimizations were announced for Wuthering Waves version 2.4:
- Global Filter added. This will allow you to adjust filter intensity to your liking
- Improved Interactivity with Environment.
- Reaching Jiznhou's Resonance Nexus will allow you to start the Rinascita questline.
- Focus Mode for main story quests.
- New in-game build guide.
Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream redemption codes
The following codes were announced during the Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream:
- SHADOWOFGLORY: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x4, Advanced Energy Core x5
- FLAMESOFHEART: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000
- AGONISON: Astrite x100, Weekly Challenge Supply Pack x1, Advanced Sealed Tube x2
Kuro Games also announced 10x Radiant Tides for every Rover out there, which can be claimed after the version 2.4 launch.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.