Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream codes expiry time and rewards

Kuro Games officially conducted the Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream on May 30, 2025, to reveal the upcoming content. Players got a glimpse at the new characters, banners, and events that are heading to the next patch. Speaking of which, Cartethyia and Lupa will debut as playable Resonators in version 2.4.
Fans will need every resource they can get to summon the new characters, including the 300 Astrites from the special codes shared during the telecast. These codes can be redeemed via the official method before expiration. This article lists all three WuWa 2.4 livestream codes, along with a countdown to track their expiry time.
Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream codes, rewards, and expiry time
The Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream codes are officially available as of May 30, 2025. They are specified in the following list, along with the rewards:
- SHADOWOFGLORY: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x4, Advanced Energy Core x5
- FLAMESOFHEART: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000
- AGONISON: Astrite x100, Weekly Challenge Supply Pack x1, Advanced Sealed Tube x2
You might want to redeem these codes quickly, as they are available for a limited time. The free Astrite can be used to summon the upcoming characters or saved for future banners. It has been indicated in the livestream that the codes will expire on June 1, 2025, at 8:59 AM (PT).
Here’s a countdown to help you track the remaining time:
How to redeem Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream codes
Kuro Games offers an in-game feature to redeem any active Wuthering Waves code. You can use these simple steps to complete the process:
- Launch the game from any device.
- Log in to your account using proper credentials.
- Head to the Pause menu once the character appears on your screen. Just click on the icon located at the top-right corner or press the ESC button on your keyboard.
- Click on the cogwheel icon to open the Settings menu.
- Navigate to the Other Settings tab.
- Find the Redemption Code button and click on it.
- Enter the code in the pop-up window.
- Click on Confirm to complete the exchange.
- Repeat the same steps for the remaining livestream codes.
The rewards will be delivered to your account via the in-game mailbox, which you can access by clicking the envelope icon in the Pause menu. Make sure to click on the Claim button underneath the texts to secure the Astrites and other freebies.
