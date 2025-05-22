Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream codes release date and countdown

The Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream was officially announced, with version 2.3 reaching its second phase. The Special Broadcast, scheduled to air on May 30, 2025, will unveil all the content from the upcoming patch, including the featured 5-star units, Cartethyia and Lupa. Players can also expect to claim special redemption codes that Kuro Games usually dispatches during the telecast.

Rovers can activate them using the official method to obtain free Astrites, Shell Credits, and other resources. This article explores the WuWa 2.4 livestream code release window and provides a countdown to track the broadcast.

Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream codes release details

Kuro Games will dispatch three redemption codes at certain intervals in the Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream, which premieres on May 30, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). Those looking to tune in can find the telecast schedule across different regions in the list below:

Americas (May 30, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) : 4 am

: 4 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) : 5 am

: 5 am Central Daylight Time (CDT) : 6 am

: 6 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7 am

Europe (May 30, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 1 pm

: 1 pm Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 2 pm

Asia (May 30, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST) : 4:30 pm

: 4:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) : 7 pm

: 7 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 8 pm

To avoid confusion regarding the timings, use the countdown below to track when the special broadcast will air globally:

How to redeem Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream codes

How to redeem livestream codes (Image via Kuro Games)

Any active Wuthering Waves code can be redeemed via the in-game Pause menu. Follow these steps to do so:

Launch the game on any device.

Use your account credentials to log in.

Click the icon in the top-right corner or the ESC key on the PC to access the Pause menu .

. Open the Settings menu by clicking the bottom-right icon.

Head to the Other Settings section and choose Redemption Code .

section and choose . Enter the code in the dialogue box.

Click Confirm to claim the rewards.

to claim the rewards. Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.

Assuming you’ve redeemed the livestream codes before they expire, the reward will be sent directly to your account via the in-game mailing system. Click the envelope icon within the Pause menu to access the feature. Pressing the claim button will send the resources to your inventory.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

