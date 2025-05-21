Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream date, time, and countdown

Kuro Games has revealed the date and time of the Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream. Rovers will finally get an official preview of the upcoming content, including a closer look at how Lupa and Cartethyia function in the game. The broadcast is scheduled to premiere on the title's YouTube and Twitch channels on May 30, 2025.

This article provides the exact release time of the Wuthering Waves 2.4 livestream and a countdown leading up to the broadcast.

Wuthering Waves 2.4 Special Program livestream date and time

The upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.4 Special Program is set to go live across the game's YouTube and Twitch channels on May 30, 2025, at 19:00 (UTC+8). While it is known that Lupa and Cartethyia will get an extensive showcase of their abilities and weapons, the livestream might also reveal an area expansion.

Septimont, the next destination for the Rover and one of the many city-states of Rinascita, is rumored to be introduced in future updates. Given its ties to Lupa in Wuthering Waves, it may make an appearance in the Special Program.

Here is when the Special Program will go live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels:

Americas(May 30, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time: 4:00 AM

Mountain Daylight Time: 5:00 AM

Central Daylight Time: 6:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 7:00 AM

Europe (May 30, 2025)

Western European Summer Time: 12:00 PM

Central European Summer Time: 1:00 PM

Eastern European Summer Time: 2:00 PM

Asia (May 30, 2025)

Indian Standard Time: 4:30 PM

China Standard Time: 7:00 PM

Japanese Standard Time: 8:00 PM

Korea Standard Time: 8:00 PM

The broadcast will premiere when the timer in the countdown meter below reaches its end next week, on May 30, 2025.

What to expect from the Wuthering Waves 2.4 Special Program

If the rumors and leaks are accurate, version 2.4 will be one of the game's biggest updates, as Septimont, the next city-state of Rinascita, will finally be made available. This expansion will not only include the aforementioned region but also additional locations surrounding it.

Besides the new city-state of Rinascita, Cartethyia and Lupa will have their gameplay showcased in detail, with further insights into their abilities and weapons. Additionally, Kuro Games may reveal more Resonators set to arrive in future updates.

