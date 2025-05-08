Wuthering Waves 2.4 drip marketing reveals Lupa, an upcoming playable character

Kuro Games has finally unveiled the second featured Resonator for the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update, Lupa. The Star Gladiator of Septimont will make her way into the game alongside the Blessed Maiden of Rinascita, Cartethyia, in the upcoming patch of Wuthering Waves. According to her official announcements, Lupa is a 5-star Resonator and will likely be a broadblade user.

While the Wuthering Waves 1st Anniversary is going on as of now, the upcoming update already has many Rovers excited due to a fan-favorite character like Cartethyia making her debut. The addition of the Star Gladiator of Septimont might also hype up many people, as she will likely bring another unique playstyle to the game.

Lupa announced for the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update

Kuro Games has announced the second featured 5-star Resonator who will be part of the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.4 update. The Star Gladiator of Septimont, Lupa, will make her playable debut in the upcoming patch, and will likely get her rate-up convene during the second phase of the update.

She will likely be a Broadblade user, similar to Jinhsi and Jiyan, as can be seen from the statement written in her official announcement post on X.

Flame erupts from within her body as she channels the full force of fire into the broadblade. With a pleasant smile, she dives into the heat of battle, her wolf-like instincts guiding her to track down enemies and strike down villains.

However, unlike Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves, she is yet to make her appearance in the story and will likely be a part of the rumored Septimont region plotline. More details from Kuro Games will likely be on their way in the coming days, including a look at what the Attribute of the Star Gladiator of Septimont will be.

While the ongoing 1st Anniversary Celebrations are already marked with the release of fan-favorite characters like Zani in Wuthering Waves, the upcoming update might become even better with Cartethiya and Lupa finally becoming playable.

The Wuthering Waves 2.4 update will likely be divided into two parts, similar to the previous versions, with the Blessed Maiden of Ragunna taking the first phase and the Star Gladiator of Septimont being featured in the second part of the patch.

