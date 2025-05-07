Wuthering Waves 2.4 drip marketing reveals Cartethyia, an upcoming playable character

Kuro Games has finally unveiled Cartethyia as one of the Resonators to become playable in the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update. The Resonator of Rinascita's Sentinel, Imperator, was first introduced during the main story quest of the region in the 2.0 update. She also played a major role in the plot during the 2.2 update that saw the conclusion of the crisis on Rinascita.
The official announcement poster showcases Cartethyia's two forms: both her younger version and her adult Fleurdelys state, leading many to believe that both will be playable.
Cartethyia announced for the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Blessed Maiden of the Order of the Deep of Ragunna City was able to win the hearts of many Rovers with her role in the main story quest of Rinascita. Now, Cartethyia is set to finally make her playable debut in the Wuthering Waves 2.4 update. Her Fleurdelys form has been a weekly boss fight in the game, and now she is set to join the playable cast.
Being the Resonator chosen by the Sentinel, Imperator, she will most likely be one of the strongest characters in the game, also the case for Jinhsi, the magistrate of Jinzhou.
Her official announcement post had the following to say about her:
The powers of the Sentinel and Threnodian clash and unite within her, propelling her into an uncertain future. Whether the future is bright or dim, she will hold the blade firmly and confront all that comes her way.
Given the announcement post shows both her Cartethyia and Fleurdelys versions, both will likely be playable, and you will be able to transform them using some mechanic embedded in her kit.
If you want to save up your precious resources for the Blessed Maiden, now is a great time to do so, as the Wuthering Waves 1st Anniversary patch is ongoing, bringing a plethora of rewards, including Radiant Tides and Astrites. She will become playable during the version 2.4 update of the game and will likely be featured in the first phase of the patch.
Kuro Games is yet to reveal her Attribute and Weapon-type, and it is expected that more details will be unveiled in the coming days before version 2.4 goes live.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.