How to beat Fleurdelys in Wuthering Waves: Boss location, rewards, and more

Fleurdelys in Wuthering Waves is the latest weekly boss and will also be the final enemy you must fight during the main story quest of Rinascita. Completing the said quest will unlock the Sonoro Sphere, where you can spend Waveplates to challenge and fight Fleurdelys, besides obtaining her echo and material as rewards.

This article explains how to defeat Fleurdelys in Wuthering Waves and how to unlock the Sonoro Sphere stage where you can fight her.

Fleurdelys boss location in Wuthering Waves

Fleurdelys' location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kuro Games)

After completing the main story of the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update, you should spot Fleurdelys' Sonoro Sphere near the Holy Spire of Confluence in the new area of Avinoleum.

Once you activate the Sphere for the first time, you can teleport any time you wish. Like the previous weekly challenge in Rinascita – Hecate in Wuthering Waves – you must complete the quest before you can fight and claim the rewards.

Tips to defeat Fleurdelys in Wuthering Waves

The boss fight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Kuro Games)

Here are a few tips and tricks to defeat Fleurdelys:

Most of Fleurdelys' attacks cannot be parried. You will need to dodge them.

Fleurdelys will unleash a wave of projectiles when you are far from her.

She has an attack where she will drop her weapons right on top of you. Dodge this, or you will take massive damage.

Fortunately, the boss only has one stage, so you should defeat her easily compared to some other weekly bosses.

Team setups

Fleurdelys in Wuthering Waves can be defeated with most teams since you need to rely on your ability to dodge and parry instead. Here are a few teams that you can use.

Jinhsi, Verina, Zhezhi

Xiangli Yao, Yinlin, Shorekeeper

Shorekeeper, Changli, Brant

Verina, Mortefi, Jiyan

Zhezhi, Carlotta, Shorekeeper

Camellya, Sanhua, Cantarella

Rewards for defeating Fleurdelys in Wuthering Waves

Resonator Skill Material (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

You will earn the following rewards for taking down Fleurdelys:

Reminiscence: Fleurdelys

Intimacy

Union EXP

Sealed Tube

Resonance Potion

Energy Core

When Irises Bloom

Standard Weapon Mold

