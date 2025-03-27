The Wuthering Waves 2.2 update, released on March 27, 2025, features new characters, weapons, and more. You can currently use free redeem codes to obtain several rewards, including Astrites, the game's gacha currency, which can be useful to summon the latest 5-star resonator, Cantarella.

This article lists all Wuthering Waves 2.2 redeem codes currently active in the game. Moreover, it includes their rewards and information on how to exchange them.

Wuthering Waves 2.2 redeem codes and rewards

Here is a list of all the Wuthering Waves 2.2 redeem codes active during March 2025 and their corresponding rewards:

WUWA4PC : Astrites x 50, Shell Credits x 20,000

: Astrites x 50, Shell Credits x 20,000 WUTHERINGGIFT: Astrites x 50, Premium Resonance Potions x 2, Medium Energy Bag x 2, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2, Shell Credits x 10,000

It is important to note that redemption codes in WuWa expire after a while. It is recommended that you use them at the earliest to avoid missing out on the free resources.

How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves 2.2

Just enter the codes in this dialog box to obtain rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Redemption codes in WuWa can be easily exchanged from within the game by following these simple steps:

Boot up the game and open the Pause menu from the top-right corner.

Open the Settings menu by clicking on its icon on the bottom-right side.

Head to Other Settings.

Click on the Redemption Code button to open a dialog box.

Paste the code in the designated area and tap on Confirm.

Repeat these steps for the remaining codes.

Recently expired Wuthering Waves codes

The following redemption codes expired recently, and you should avoid using them:

WHOAMI : Astrite x 100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x 3, Shell Credits x 20,000

: Astrite x 100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x 3, Shell Credits x 20,000 LEVIATHAN : Astrite x 100, Advanced Energy Core x 3, Medium Nutrient Block x 2

: Astrite x 100, Advanced Energy Core x 3, Medium Nutrient Block x 2 IMPERATOR: Astrite x 100, Advanced Resonance Potion x 3, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.

