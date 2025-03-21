Wuthering Waves 2.2: Upcoming events and rewards

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream provided players with a preview of what to expect in the upcoming version 2.2. Kuro Games showcased a plethora of fresh content, including a variety of upcoming events focusing on combat, exploration, login, and more, that will be made available throughout the next patch. The developer also revealed the free rewards that can be obtained from them.
That said, this article lists all upcoming events in the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update along with their rewards.
All new events in Wuthering Waves 2.2 and their rewards
1) Winds of the Past
Winds of the Past is an upcoming exploration event that will be introduced in the Wuthering Waves version 2.2 update. It will task players to explore the forthcoming area of Avinoleum Theological Seminary. It will provide the following rewards:
- Astrites
- Premium Resonance Potion
- Premium Sealed Tube
- Premium Energy Core
2) Acropolis Documentarian
Acropolis Documentarian will be a new version of the Scales of Past photo collection event. In it, participants will have to take photographs of the given locations to obtain the following rewards:
- Astrites
- Advanced Resonance Potion
- Advanced Sealed Tube
- Advanced Energy Core
3) Avinoleum Travel Atlas
Another exploration-based event coming in Wuthering Waves 2.2 is the Avinoleum Travel Atlas. All players must do is increase their exploration progress in the new region to collect the below-mentioned rewards:
- Astrites
- Premium Tuner
4) Lollo Campaign: Set Sail
A new iteration of the Lollo Campaign will be added to the RPG in the upcoming update. Like before, players will have to help Maji with some commissions to complete it. Here are the rewards it will offer:
- Astrites
- Radiant Tide
- Premium Tuner
- Forgery Premium Supply
- Premium Enclosure Tank
5) Ragunna Weather Forecast
Ragunna Weather Forecast will be a brand-new event debuting in version 2.2, wherein Rovers must assist KU-Ryan in gathering data about Rinascita's Waveworn Phenomenal. The gameplay will involve players collecting Surveillance Datasets while using new traversal mechanics like Flight and Plushie Leap.
This event will provide the following rewards:
- Astrites
- Advanced Resonance Potion
- Advanced Sealed Tube
- Advanced Enclosure Tank
- Forgery Advanced Supply
6) If You Gaze Into the Abyss of Dreams
The next patch will bring out a new co-op combat event called If You Gaze Into the Abyss of Dreams. Rovers will be able to use Echoes with special effects and team up with other players to defeat the enemies within the gate. Doing so will reward them with the following:
- Astrites
- Malleable Elite Class Echo
- Premium Tuner
- Forgery Premium Supply
- Premium Enclosure Tank
7) Virtual Crisis: Prototype Trials
Virtual Crisis will also be returning to the RPG in the next patch. In it, players will have to engage in combat to complete various trials to earn the following resources:
- Astrites
- Malleable Elite Class Echo
- Premium Tuner
- Advanced Resonance Potion
- Advanced Sealed Tube
- Advanced Energy Core
8) Gift of the Still Tides
Gift of the Still Tides will be the upcoming version's 7-day login event providing the following rewards:
- Lustrous Tide x 5
- Radiant Tide x 5
For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub.
